Fourth Grade Class discovers FAITH in Faith

As 2017 comes to a close and everyone is celebrating one year’s end while looking forward to another’s beginning. It is also as the saying goes, “a great time to reflect and be thankful.”

Mrs. Hlavka’s 4th grade class decided to forgo a Christmas party at school this year. Instead they decorated three boxes which were located in their classroom, Faith Veterinarian Service, and The Faith Independent. The kids intentions were broadcast over social media, the local news report, and local newspaper. With a collection window of two weeks the young kids weren’t sure how many items they would receive for their cause. The picture to the right shows just how excited and surprised these kids are to have collected so many items for our Veterans who use the Ft. Meade VA facilities.

Seeing everyone’s generosity, how small acts of kindness make big differences, and feeling the satisfaction and relief of others joining in to complete a project; are just a few of the lessons our next generation learned to carry with them into adulthood. What a proud moment for our little patch of the South Dakota prairie to reflect on now and into the new year.

How fortunate and thankful we can be for thoughtful teachers, great kids, and a community of people who live in and around Faith that choose to look out and care for each other.

To wrap up, the Fourth grade class has a few words they would like to share with everyone. “We were very excited to see all of the donations. There were more than we had room for in the boxes we decorated! We would like to say a great big THANK YOU to our community and everyone who donated, got the word out, coordinated, supported us, and delivered the items to Ft. Meade.”