First session of swimming lessons at Faith City Pool a success

Several Faith area children and parents enjoyed to first session of swimming lessons at the Faith City Pool this last week. Parents commented how grateful they are to have this service available. “Learning how to float and not panick in the water, may very well save their life one day,” said one parent. When asking the kids what they thought of lessons, the response was a resounding, “FUN!” A few of the kids also mentioned they like getting a treat afterwards, “because we listened and learned!”

The next session of swimming lessons is planned for the week of July 31st - August 4th and currently has openings. If you would like to sign up your child for lessons or have questions, you are welcome to contact the Faith City office at 605-967-2261.