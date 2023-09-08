Faith SPEC Softball summer series

The Faith Special Entertainment Committee(SPEC) completed another successful summer softball series this past weekend.

Five teams from the area came together to compete for a 1st place trophy and bragging rights for the next year. The Weekend Warriors from the Bison area captured the title this time around, while the Haines Trucking/Faith Livestock team claimed 2nd place. The other teams competing were Hit & Run from the Lemmon area, Hook Em’ and Back Forty.

This event runs for three weeks before Faith Stock Show & Rodeo each year. The teams play ball Thursday night each week ending the event with a Saturday tournament the last week with all teams vying for the top spot.

“Per usual the event went well even with heavy rain the last week. We appreciate everyone involved. The teams, players, spectators, concessions and last but definitely not least the City Crew for fixing and maintaining the fields, outbuildings, scoreboards, etc. It takes a lot of effort on everyone’s part for this to be successful.” Jami Delbridge (Faith SPEC) also shared that it is never to early to start planning for next season.

So get your teams together and mark your calendar. We’ll see you all on the ball field next summer!