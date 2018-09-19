Faith School Board honored for striving to enhance knowledge base

Members of the Faith School Board earned statewide recognition for their dedicated participation in activities, board development and training and demonstrated leadership at various areas and levels.

The Faith School Board earned a Bronze Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s board recognition program: ALL, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead and honors the work of school boards striving to enhance their knowledge base of board work.

By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the 2017-18 school year to achieve an award level. To earn the Bronze Level award, the Faith School Board accumulated 250 or more ALL points.

“Faith School Board members are exemplary public servants,” ASBSD Executive Director Wade Pogany said. “They have a proven commitment to their students, parents, staff and community and we’re happy to recognize that dedication.”

The Faith School Board will receive their ALL plaque this fall.

In the second year of the program, more than one-third of the total number of public school boards in South Dakota earned an ALL award through the variety of training, development and leadership opportunities.

“The Faith School Board and school boards across South Dakota are devoted to enhancing public education in this state,” Pogany said.