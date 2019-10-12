Faith Area Community Foundation participates in SD Day of Giving with huge success

The Faith Area Community Foundation(FACF) joined non-profits across the state to participate in the South Dakota Day of Giving, “Giving Tuesday”, held on December 3, 2019. On this designated day, non-profit groups and organizations across the state are encouraged to bring awareness to their cause and share information about how they are making a difference in the community. The FACF did just that!

Several board members of FACF were available Tuesday, December 3, to visit about the Community Savings Account (CSA) and what they are trying to accomplish, not only now but into the future for this large rural community.

The FACF was formed in December 2018 and accepted a challenge from the South Dakota Community Foundation to raise $200,000 in three years. After the $200,000 has been raised, the South Dakota Community Foundation will award the FACF another $50,000 in permanently endowed funds. Interest generated from the Community Savings Account (CSA) is distributed to local organizations/groups through a simple application process, to aid in their specific causes to maintain and improve this great rural community for years to come. Through donations the FACF was able to grant funds to four nonprofits in the year of 2019. The grant recipients included the Faith Ambulance Service for medical equipment, the Special Entertainment Committee for bases and improvements to sports complex, Meade County 4-H rodeo for an electric eye, and the United Methodist Church to purchase books for children in the Faith School District Kindergarten to 8th grade received on the first day of school to encourage a love of reading and learning.

As a rural community spanning several counties, the founding board members understand working together, creating a resource to better serve the needs of maintaining the community while ensuring a sustained and prosperous future for generations to come is crucial.

The FACF have reached 20 percent of their overall goal to date through fundraising efforts, starting with a community game night held at the VFW shortly after the FACF was formed, a Super Bowl Squares contest, and a dance at the VFW with a live band. The FACF have also sent letters out to community businesses expressing the goals for the CSA and unique opportunity the businesses have to partner with FACF in sustaining the communities future. Future events include another game night with poker, cornhole, and lots of fun on Friday, January 10, 2020. A large summer event is in the works. Check out the FACF on Facebook for information on upcoming events and news.