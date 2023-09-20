Faith Area Community Foundation grants another round of funds

The Faith Area Community Foundation (FACF) granted funds this last spring from the Community Savings Account. Funds were awarded to the Faith Volunteer Fire Department going towards the purchase of Jaws of Life equipment. The Faith Entertainment Committee received funds to help pay for bringing the carnival back to town during the annual Faith Stock Show & Rodeo.

The FACF typically grants funds twice a year in the spring and fall. The second round of grants for 2023 were recently advertised and awarded. The Faith Ambulance Service was awarded funds for the purchase of an electric stair chair which is used to safely transporting patients from their home to the ambulance. The Faith School was granted funds to replace equipment in the cardio room with new commercial grade equipment for the community to utilize. Horizon Health Care/Horizon Health Foundation were granted funds to purchase 20 digital home monitoring blood pressure arm cuffs to aid in the management and treatment of cardiovascular diseases and improving patient health.

To find out more about the FACF, fund granting or how you can help, feel free to reach out to one of the board members or check out the Facebook page.