Clue... Live murder/mystery event

It was a fast paced fun filled night at the VFW in Faith, SD, Saturday, March 7, 2020. The doors opened at 5:30pm and guests were welcomed to Mr. Boddy’s birthday celebration at Tudor Mansion. Many of the guests were dressed as if they stepped right out of the glamour pages. Mrs. Boddy(Mindy Heidler) greeted them at the door in what could be described as a colorful welcome!

The guests were escorted to their seats in different “rooms” of the mansion by the butlers(student council volunteers), where they were served a 3 course meal including cupcakes for dessert. It was a birthday party after all!

As the birthday cake was being rolled out and the crowd was in the midst of singing Happy Birthday to Mr. Boddy a scream was heard and a crime scene discovered.

Mr. Boddy(a mannequin) had been killed!

Each room of guests in the mansion set tothe task of figure out who dun it, in what room, with which weapon.

The live action game pieces, Mr. Green(Justin Ingalls), Mrs. Boddy(Mindy Heidler), Inspector Brown(Chip Heidler), Mrs. Peacock(Deanna Fischbach), Professor Plum(Lance Frei), Miss Scarlet(Kerry Frei), Colonel Mustard(Martie Haines), Mrs. White(Jami Sheridan), and Dr. Orchid(Michele Hulm), moved through the rooms trying to prove their innocence and point the finger at other characters. Each room would get to ask a question to try and deduce who was guilty, in which room, with which weapon.

The dining room worked diligently together and on round 4 asked the moderator(Krissy Johnson) to look in the case file. Their theory was correct and their room(table) won the game! It was Colonel Mustard in the ballroom with the pipe wrench!

Each of the guests in the dinning room received an authentic one of a kind trophy for their mystery solving skills.

Many of the guests stayed after the game was over to take pictures in the photo booth area, mingle with the very talented cast of characters, and visit.

The event was a huge success with a full house, great food, and stellar entertainment.

Check out the FCC&D facebook page for more photos of the event and give the page a like to be the first to know about next year’s event and how you can get in on the fun!

About FCC&D

The Faith Community, Commerce, and Development group was developed in 2015 with the growth of our small community in mind.

Monthly meetings are held to discuss what is happening in our community and how as a group we are able to contribute.

FCC&D focuses on supporting our local businesses in generating new business and sustain consistent revenue. FCC&D also partners with local non-profits to showcase the value our community has to offer those living in or traveling through our area.

In addition to holding meetings, providing monetary donations to local non-profits, and promoting our local businesses, we also host several events through out the year to further support the Faith Area Community and those who choose to live and work in Rural America.