C team brings home championship from Hettinger tournament

The C team girls played 7 games on Saturday in the Hettinger Tournnament and brought home the Championship.

The girls tied Heart River in the opener: 21-16, 18-21.

The girls won over Glen Ullin/Hebron in two: 21-12, 21-12.

They earned another win the third game, with Richardton-Taylor: 21-18, 21-6.

The girls carried that momentum forward for the balance of the tournament., winning overHettinger/Scranton 21-7, 21-7; over Bowman 21-8, 21-2; and over Hazen in three: 21-19, 22-23, 17-15.

The girls advanced to the championship game against Dickinson Trinity and came home with the win: 23-21, 21-10.