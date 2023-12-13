Vollers announce retirement

Retirement Announced

In the fall of 2013, Alan retired from 28 years of employment with USDA, where he had spent most of his years managing numerous FSA offices across the state of South Dakota. After a brief retirement, 24 hours, he signed on as an agent with Farmers Union Insurance. Clearly, he was not prepared to literally “retire,” but a change was due, so why not insurance? At that time, Karen was a territorial manager for a financial institution selling life insurance. It seemed to make sense that they formed a team and worked together to build a business that they could call their own. The Voller Agency was established, and they were off!

Starting from scratch, they relied on their friends, family, and neighbors to put their trust in them with their insurance needs. Before long, relationships were built, and the business was thriving. Ten years flew by rapidly, and once again, talk of retirement was tossed around, but this time, it was time.

The Vollers would like to thank everyone for their business over the years and are very grateful for the many friendships they gained along the way. Monday, December 18th is a very special day for the Vollers. They will be hosting a Christmas Open House, Customer Appreciation, introduction of a new Agent, and celebrating their 30th Wedding Anniversary, all in one day! You are invited to take part in their celebration from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Voller Agency. You can be certain that there will be plenty of goodies for everyone!