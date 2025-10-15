Perkins County Highway 5 Year Plan discussed

Perkins County Highway 5 year plan was discussed, the Lodgepole Cree bridge on the White Butte Road is anticipated to begin in 2026 and completed in 2027. Gravel crushing is scheduled for 2026 and 2029. Asphalt surface treatment on 2 miles of Summerville Road in 2026. Asphalt surface treatment on the south 18 miles of the White Butte Road in 2027. Asphalt surface treatment on the north 15 miles of the White Butte Road in 2027. Asphalt surface treatment on the north 19 miles of the Bixby Road in 2028. Culverts and bridges on the Chance Road, White Butte Road and Bixby Road are scheduled for 2028 - 2030.

Bids were opened at the October 7th meeting for two surplus property vehicles:

2013 Ford Explorer

Chase Williams $5,025

Tanner Johnson $3,005

Elyssa Barkman $2,850

Evan Lopez $2,800

Travis Ismay $2,000

2015 Ford Explorer

Heidi Collins $8,100

Tanner Johnson $3,505

Evan Lopez $3,500

Elyssa Barkman $3,250

Noah Richards $3,007

Linda Hamand $1,500

The bids were awarded to the high bidders.

There is a Rural Access Infrastructure Grant (RAIF) available to help with the bridge that was recently closed in Pleasant Valley Township near Cole dam. Green intends to put 2 48 inch culverts in with riprap and gravel.

Fredlund Township also put in an application for RAIF Grant for 3 culverts they need replaced, this is an 80/20 grant. Only organized townships can apply for RAIF.

Tracy Hafner, Director of Equalization asked for permission to advertise for a part-time office assistant for 2 to 3 days a week as needed.

Ida Sander, Farm Bureau Insurance, was present to discuss Wellmark Insurance renewal for the county employees.

State mileage rate is increasing.