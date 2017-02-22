McKinstry breaks 3 point record

Josh McKinstry, 6' 2" senior guard at Bison High School, had a record-breaking day from 3 point land for the final home game of his high school career on his home court. Against the Tiospaye Topa Thunder Hawks on Saturday, February 18th, McKinstry shot 14 for 26 for 54% from long distance, breaking not only the school record for 3's in a single game, but possibly the state record as well.



Earlier in the season, McKinstry had tied the school record with eight 3's. He shared that record with Darren Jackson set in 1988, and Shawn Hulm set in 1993. In a scenario that couldn't have been scripted any better, Josh broke two school records and perhaps a state record in his last home game as a Bison Cardinal.



McKinstry came out in the zone sinking his first five 3 pointers, and ended up breaking the school record before halftime, dropping in nine 3's. He left the locker room after the break and picked up where he left off. The school record for most points scored in a single game was within reach, and that record fell early in the final quarter. The previous game scoring record was held by Kelly Baker and had stood since 1983. Josh is now on the school record board twice for a single game total of 51 points and fourteen 3 pointers in a game. In addition, he added 10 rebounds to his 51 points for a double/double.



At the state level, our research shows that the previous record was twelve 3 pointers in a game, set in 1998 by Troy Humpal of Wakonda. With fourteen 3's, Josh now joins the ranks of some of the most recognized shooters in the history of the state. (We are still waiting for verification of the state record.)



Josh has always had a passion for the game. As soon as he could walk, he began handling a basketball and was shooting at a mini-basketball goal. One memory that his dad, Donnie McKinstry, shared was when Josh was around 11 years of age, there was a good old fashioned South Dakota blizzard raging. He looked out the window, and found Josh shooting hoops on the goal at the garage, in the middle of the snow storm, with a yard light illuminating the basket.



McKinstry began his varsity career as a freshman, and became a starter as a sophomore. He has had to overcome some hardships. As a junior, five games into the season, he suffered a broken bone in his shooting hand. This would force a disappointing end to his junior year of basketball. Going into his senior year, there were high expectations for Josh. However, before the season even began, he broke a bone in his non-shooting hand at an open gym session. What are the ODDS!!! But Josh was determined to begin the season on time, and recuperated quickly enough to start at the opening game of his senior year. These serious injuries to both hands have caused Josh to become ambidextrous, giving him the ability to shoot with either hand. In the game prior to Saturday's record-setting one, he had sprained his ankle and it was questionable whether he would play in his final home game. Once again, Josh's determination and dedication paid off. He joined his teammates, and he was greatly rewarded for his perseverance.



Josh was honored following the game. He recognized the efforts of his teammates in assisting him in achieving this record-setting performance. He also was featured in a special segment on KOTA TV on Sunday evening, along with Juliana Kari, who scored her 1,000 career point at Saturday's game.



Josh is the son of Donnie and Dawn McKinstry of Bison, SD.



If you would like to view the interview with KOTA it is on KOTA’s facebook page.