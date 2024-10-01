Johnson named South Dakota Quarter Horse Racing Leading Trainer

The SDQHRA, SDTA, and the SOUTH DAKOTA HORSEMENS ASSOCIATION held their annual meetings Dec 2 2023 in Fort Pierre South Dakota. Business meetings were conducted and issues discussed. The 2024 race dates have been set for October 5 and 6 2024. The officers of the SDQHRA are as follows Pres Mike Lemburg, Vice Pres Scott Shoun and Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. The SDTA officers are Pres Mike Coleman, Vice Pres Kent Cross, Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. The officers of the SD Horsemen’s Association are Pres Skip Moody, Vice Pres Bob Johnson, Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. Awards were presented. The out of state Leading Money Earners are as follows Two year old One Fabulous Dynasty, Owned by Casey Foster and Deanna Anderson, Trained by Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. Three year old BHR The Bomb Dot Com, owned by Broken Heart Ranch trained by Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Ryan Maher. Aged was BHR Light My Spark owned by Broken Heart Ranch, trained by Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. The in state Champions for the two years old were That Reckless Pete and JJ’s Royal time. That Reckless Pete Owned by Valarie Shoun trained by Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Johnson Racing. JJ’s Royal time owned by Jerry and Betty Oxner and Jerry and Shirley Olson trained by Bill Geditz and Tyler Stein, buckle sponsored by Oxner Storage and Groton Vet. Three year old Champion WB Dashing Brat, Owned by Valarie Shoun, trained by Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Bison Ag Service and Supply. The Leading Breeder was Valarie Shoun, buckle sponsored by Johnson Racing. The leading Jockey was Larren Delorme, buckle sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. The Leading Trainer was Bob Johnson, buckle sponsored by Cindy’s Crop Insurance.