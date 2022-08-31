Home / Bison Courier / Bison students introduce Publications Class

Bison students introduce Publications Class

Wed, 08/31/2022 - 12:20pm admin
By: 
Maddie Hulm - BHS Publications Class
This 2022-2023 school year, the Bison High School Publications Class will be publishing articles to the Bison Courier about events happening at the school. Bison High School students have the opportunity to take a class with Mrs. Darla Kahler that will help the kids publish news articles, the school yearbook, and other publications. The students will interview people involved in changes or activities happening at the school, take pictures of events, and then publish their findings to the paper. 

 

