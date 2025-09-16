Bison Elementary has a busy first month

Bison Elementary students have had a lot to celebrate over the last four weeks. Last spring students were invited to take part in the first ever Summer Challenge. The students in k-8th grade were given the opportunity to complete educational challenges and projects over the summer break. All students that participated were given an ice cream certificate sponsored by Title I. Each class also had a drawing for a grand prize winner. Twenty-three students participated in this year's program. Congratulations to all the students who participated and a big thank you to anyone that helped these students complete their challenges over the summer.

Title I continues to host their annual Grandparents Day celebration at Bison Elementary. This year the BEEF preschool students also attended the event. Students are encouraged to invite grandparents or grand friends to enjoy the afternoon. Almost 150 guests celebrated the day. Attendees played BINGO, winning various prizes sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary in Bison. In a new addition to the event, Title I teamed up with Eliza Loughlin to have grandparents and students discuss food memories from the past. While grandparents shared their stories, students drew and colored pictures of the memories. The surveys and pictures are part of the “Big Read” grant activities the school district is participating in with Kithship Collective. Muffins and drinks were added to the afternoon, and students then took their guests on a visit to the classroom. Thank you to all grandparents and friends that helped make the event a success.