Abby Thompson makes LMC All Tournament Team

Wed, 01/26/2022

Team placings and girls who made the team.

8th _McIntosh Tigers

Kathryn Volk

7th _Tiopsaye Topa Thunderhawks

Alexie Bowker

6th _Bison Cardinals

Abigayle Thompson

5th _Lemmon Cowgirls

Allie Kohn

Jaedyn Byre

4th _Timber Lake Panthers

Carlie Lawrence

Maci Maher

3rd_Harding County Ranchers

Hadley Pihl

Karlin Teigen

2nd _Dupree Tigers

Taylee Jewett

Rylin Rousseau

1st _Faith Lady Longhorns

Cassidy Schuelke

TyAnn Mortenson

Shada Selby

