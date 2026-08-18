Trenchard Scholarship Founders, Board of Trustees honored for service

Roy & Elizabeth Trenchard – founders of the Trenchard Scholarship – and Board of Trustee members Doug Hauk, Matt Reedy and John Staben were honored by Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) with the Community Service Award for exceptional partnership in supporting student learning.

The Community Service Award is presented to individuals or groups serving their local school district in exemplary fashion.

For 60-years, the Trenchard’s have provided scholarships for the students of Haakon County to pursue post-secondary opportunities. The Trenchards were deeply committed to education and believed every student should have the chance to pursue higher learning.

The scholarship is overseen, managed and maintained by the three-member Board of Trustees who collaborate with the school counselor each year to ensure eligible students receive the necessary information and complete all required paperwork in order to earn the scholarship with over 70 local scholarships contributing to more than $225,000 awarded to Philip High School graduates in 2025-26 and more than $2.4 million in total awarded since the scholarship’s inception.

“The generosity and foresight of the Trenchards, along with the work of the trustees has inspired a growing tradition of giving and provided amazing opportunities for graduates of Phillip High School,” ASBSD Executive Director Heath Larson said.

“Their commitment to graduates exemplifies the positive difference in students’ lives that can be made and is fully deserving of this honor.”

ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing around 850 South Dakota school board members, the 147 school districts they govern and the students they serve. Our vision is leadership to achieve excellence for South Dakota public education through a mission of partnering, advocating and leading.