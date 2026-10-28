Haakon School District School Board earns Gold

The Haakon School District School Board earned a Gold Level award for their participation in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota’s (ASBSD) board recognition program for their school board work during the 2025-26 school year.

ASBSD’s ALL program, which stands for Act, Learn, Lead, and honors the work of school boards who strived to enhance their knowledge base for effectively serving students. By participating in ASBSD activities, training opportunities and demonstrating leadership at the local, state and national level, school boards accumulated points throughout the previous school year.

To earn the Gold Level award, the Haakon School District School Board accumulated 500 or more ALL points.

“Haakon School District School Board members put forth excellent effort in the 2025-26 school year for their local district and to earn the statewide recognition of the Gold level ALL award,” ASBSD Executive Director Heath Larson said.

“The commitment from the board of education to enhancing their knowledge of the important work they do will benefit the district’s students, staff and community. We are excited to recognize them for their efforts.”

In the 10th year of the program, 92 public school boards earned an ALL award, which is the most in the program’s history. ASBSD is a private, non-profit association representing around 845 South Dakota school board members, the 147 school districts they govern and the students they serve.