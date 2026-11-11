2026 South Dakota Rodeo Association Champions

Team Roping Champion - Tucker McDaniel (Midland)

Tucker McDaniel is a team roper. I'm sure there's way more to be said about him, but when you're as good at something as Tucker is at heading, it kind of becomes a part of who you are.

For one thing, Tucker McDaniel is the husband to our SDRA Mixed Team Roping Director, Kelsey McDaniel and the father to future SDRA Member, Graylyn. Together those two work hard to keep Tucker straight and hold down the fort at their ranch near Midland, SD when not following Tucker down the rodeo road.

Tucker's equine partner is Bob. Bob is by Bobs Hickory Rio and is a 16 year old gelding they purchased from Tate Thompson of Wanblee, SD. His heeler for the summer has been Cash Hetzel and together they have made money all year, qualifying for the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan and leading the Badland's Circuit for much of the year.

When it comes to traveling partners, it's important to pick good ones and Tucker has done that. He's hauled all summer with Marty McPherson, Cade Hammerstrom and Cash Hetzel, as well as the two women in his life, Kelsey and Gray.

Tucker and Cash came into the 2026 SDRA Finals in 5th place. A barrier ruined their first round, but they placed second in the second round and won the third round to place second in the average and win them the 2026 SDRA Team Roping Year End Championship.

Breakaway Roping Champion - Charlee Richardson (Long Valley)

2026 has definitely been a great year for youth to step up and show the SDRA just how skilled they are. Charleigh Brewer and Emma Poppens, both high school girls performed very well, as did Tommi Holmes, a junior high student. Leading the charge and qualifying for the SDRA Finals in two events was Charlee Richardson, your 2026 SDRA Ladies Breakaway Champion.

Charlee is the 17 year old daughter of Ryan and Fallon Richardson, hailing from Long Valley, SD. She also has two siblings, Lanie and Maxx. Charlee just started her Senior year at Kadoka Area High School and plans to go to college and continue to rodeo at the collegiate level following graduation. Charlee credits her parents with a large part of her success as they haul with her and help out in a million different ways, especially when it comes to practicing. Calves don't push themselves and there's got to be someone on the chute. That's where mom and dad come in.

As we know all too well, a breakaway roper is nothing without a solid horse underneath her. Charlee gives lots of credit to her horse Blue, an 8 year old gelding that was raised by her grandfather, saddle bronc saddle maker Dave Dahl. Blue goes back to A Streak Of Fling and Charlee says he's very talented with a big personality.

When not on the rodeo road, Charlee enjoys working with her horses and playing basketball. We can all see that her work has paid off.

Steer Wrestling Champion - Hadley Matt (New Underwood)

Don't let the killer mustache and grit fool you. Hadley Matt truly is just 16 years old. Yup. You read that correctly. Sixteen.

Hadley Matt, a sophomore at Wall High School, came into the 2026 SDRA Finals Steer Wrestling in 3rd place, which is impressive as he didn't enter any rodeos until the 4th of July, placing in both Ft. Pierre and Wessington Springs. He continued on steadily, winning Timber Lake and placing in 3 of the 4 rodeos the first weekend in August.

Hadley was still chute dogging just last year. He qualified for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo twice, won the SDJHRA State and Average Champion Chute Dogging titles his 8th-grade year and finished 17th at the NJHFR. As a freshman, Hadley won a round at the SDHSRA State Finals and had the fast time of the weekend. Hadley credits both his father Grady, a former steer wrestler and Dru Melvin, whose steer wrestling clinic he attended three times, for his excellent foundation.

Hadley is quick to give credit for his success to the folks in his corner as well as the horse underneath him. Jerome is a 9 year old grade mare he purchased from Bodey Waln this spring and she's gotten him to the horns consistently all summer. As steer wrestling is, at its heart, a team event. While winning his first SDRA rodeo at Timber Lake tops the list of favorite memories of 2026, Hadley adds, "Another favorite memory is that my dad hazed for me at two rodeos where I was able to win money."

Hadley's folks, Grady and Casey Matt, ranch with Hadley and his sister Layney. While "what are you planning to do after high school?" is a question that seems far off, Hadley figures, "I'll probably get my pro card, keep rodeoing, maybe go to college and keep ranching I guess." That sits well with his family who said, "He’s been our right hand hired man/kid since he was three, driving the front end loader to the silage pile with a left hand reverser. He raises his own beef cattle and sheep. He loves his tractors, trucks, equipment and horses. His heart, passion, grit and determination will continue to make him successful in farming, ranching, and the rodeo arena after high school whether he pursues college or not."

The future of the SDRA is in great hands with young members like Hadley Matt, the 2026 SDRA Steer Wrestling Year End Champion.