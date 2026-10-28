Meet your new 4-H Educator

Jones and Mellette County’s new 4-H Educator brings experience and drive to the 4-H program.

Erin McGlumphy was originally from southern Arizona until 2011, when she moved to South Dakota and taught Ag & Sciences. She then taught Ag in Kimball, S.D. for three years, and then was a 4-H educator in Fall River County for the last seven and a half years. She has 22 years of experience in youth education in Ag and Sciences and can even speak spanish. McGlumphy recently moved to Murdo, S.D., purchasing the other Governor’s home. She comes with her two dogs Olive and Ginger. Her son, daughter-in-law, and eight-and-a-half month old grandchild live in Arizona. McGlumphy shares that the community has been very kind and welcoming, and that she is very much enjoying living in a smaller town.

When asked what inspired her to take on the role of the Jones/Mellette County 4-H educator, McGluphy said she needed a change from the touristy hills of Fall River County. Something about Murdo has always called to her since she moved to South Dakota. She had heard about the 4-H opening from the state, and stopped by to look around one day while driving through the area. “This might be where I need to go.”

Some of McGlumphy’s favorite experiences with 4-H are watching the kids grow and seeing how 4-H helps guide them. “Everything that’s my favorite is gonna be the kids, watching the kids grow.” She loves all the events she gets to do with kids like horse shows, Acheivement Days, workshops, etc. “To watch them have fun learning is great.” She reminisced a time when she helped with a STEM engineering project and saw how much fun the kids were having while going through a science process.

McGlumphy’s goal for Jones County 4-H is to make this a strong program by continuing to grow on what we already have. She hopes to be a resource for those involved in 4-H by helping both the parent-leaders and kids learn how to be strong leaders. For now, she is just getting to know the 4-H community and those involved.

There are around 64 different project areas that kids can explore through 4-H. McGlumphy hopes to find something enjoyable for every kid. Geology, STEM, entomology, engineering, cooking, fashion... whatever a kid is interested in, McGlumphy can find a project area for them. She also stressed that 4-H is not “just for country kids”, but for any kid interested in interactive, hands on learning.

You can meet Erin McGlumphy and get to know more about her at a meet and greet hosted by 4-H on Thursday, October 29th, 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Jones County Sportsman’s club. The Prairie Rangers Club meeting will follow.