Local student qualifies and competes at world's largest junior high rodeo

Grace Gesinger earned a spot on the South Dakota National Junior High Rodeo Team and recently competed at the 21st Annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR), held June 21–27 in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

The NJHFR is recognized as the world's largest junior high rodeo, bringing together approximately 1,200 contestants from 43 U.S. states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Guatemala, and Mexico. The week-long event showcases the top junior high rodeo athletes competing for national titles across multiple events.

Qualifying for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo is a significant accomplishment, as contestants must first earn their place through state competition. Grace represented South Dakota while competing against some of the best junior high rodeo athletes from across North America and beyond.

Grace delivered an impressive performance throughout the week. She placed 18th in the long go, earning a spot in the short go finals. In the short go, she improved her standing with a 13th-place finish. Her combined scores resulted in an overall finish of 16th in the world, an outstanding accomplishment at one of the most competitive junior rodeo events in the world.

Grace's qualification and success at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo reflect her dedication, hard work, and commitment to the sport while proudly representing her community and the state of South Dakota on the world stage.