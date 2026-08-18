JC School wins $5,000 for football program

T-Mobile is again hosting Friday Night 5G Lights, an initiative started in 2024 to help rural community schools thrive. Jones County School District was one of the $5,000 winners thanks to social media posts and hashtags.

Jones County also has a chance to win the $1,000,000 grand prize for the football field. To qualify, community members and supporters of the district must make social media posts that tag both @TMobile and @Jones County School District 37-3, Murdo, SD, and use hashtags #FN5GL and #Entry on each post.

Teachers, students, parents, and proud Jones County residents, this is your chance to share with the world just how great our community can be. Share your Coyote pride on social media!