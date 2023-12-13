Who Were the 1902 Cowboys? A history mystery...

“Hey? Where’s Grandpa? He should be in that picture. He was a 1902 cowboy. That’s what my ma always said!”

These words were said by folks looking at that wonderful photo of the 1902 Cowboys, hanging in the First National Bank in Philip. It is a great photo, and it only takes a few minutes to explain why Grandpa might be missing from this photo.

Take another look. These photos were not taken in 1902. The 1902 roundup cowboys would have been young, with chaps and ropes and hats. You will never find a photo of ALL the cowboys who were in the 1902 roundup. These cowboys were scattered across western South Dakota, busy riding horses, rounding up cattle, branding calves, and sorting over 40,000 cattle during that summer of 1902, as part of the “Daddy of all Roundups.” They were not standing around waiting for a group photo.

There may be a few….a very few…. photos of some cowboys working in the roundup, or of a bunch of the cattle that had been gathered up. It would truly be great to see some of these photos. The cowboys of 1902 were not carrying cell phones in their pockets, or even small, poor quality cameras. At that time, cameras were large, luxury items that cost too much and were easily broken. A few professional photographers did take a few photos as they passed by some of the cowboys who were working that summer.

How were folks designated as 1902 Cowboys? Sometime prior to 1948, western historians floated the idea that these 1902 Cowboys were quickly heading to the “big roundup in the sky.” Some said, “We should be talking to those guys and honoring them, as these big roundups were in the past, never to be executed in their magnificence again.” First off, many of these cowboys were already (in 1948) reaching 60 years of age or much older.

A reunion group was organized at the 1948 Stockgrowers Convention in Hot Springs, South Dakota. The group was named the 1902 Cowboy Club or the Last Roundup Club. It didn’t take long for someone to state, “We need to honor anyone who was trail driving in any roundup, in any year up to 1905.”

The first president of this club of cowboys was former South Dakota Governor, Tom Berry. For quite a few years, each year at the South Dakota Stock Growers annual meeting, a reunion was held, with a parade and roll call for the cowboys. A horse with an empty saddle was led through the parade to honor those who had passed. By 1951, there were only 170 cowboys left who were signed up as members of this elite club. At some reunions, they had old-fashioned chuckwagon feeds. One of the last reunions had only seven 1902 Cowboys in attendance.

We also know there were 1902 Cowboys who never attended even one reunion. Yes, photos were taken of these cowboys who made their way to the reunion. But some had already passed by then, and others had neither the health nor the funds to make their way to the Stockgrowers Convention.

A few years ago, there was a push to make a bronze plaque for the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain, listing all the names of the 1902 cowboys that could be located. It’s not known if this project was completed. In September of 2002, a dozen descendants of 1902 Cowboys gathered at the High Plains Heritage Center near Spearfish, SD, to tell the stories remembered from their ancestors. The great roundups had to have been events to behold.

In western South Dakota there were cattle roundups every year from 1890 to 1905. Some were small and some were large, but all were necessary as there were very few fences in those years. Many acres were not yet claimed for homesteading, and it became very economical for both small and large ranchers to pasture their cattle for free out on the good prairie grass.

The 1902 Roundup was one of the largest. There was a shortage of grass in 1901 and the winter was tough, with cattle wandering, especially south and onto the Rosebud Reservation. When grazing on reservations, cattlemen were supposed to pay $ 1.25 per head for the right to graze. Very little of this rental money was actually collected. There were many cattle roaming free, and the government wanted to crack down on this. Hence, a very large roundup was loosely organized in 1902, to comb most of the land west of the Missouri River, to sort the variously owned cattle.

The different pools, with many wagons, many cowboys, and 10 horses per cowboy, were sent forth to gather all loose cattle on the range, sort them by brand, then brand the unmarked calves, and route each group back to its rightful territory. This whole process took 2-3 months, with over 40,000 cattle being rounded up---and many cowboys utilized. Besides the horse wranglers, there were cooks, tally checkers, night hawks, scribes and money guards.

Some thought that there were even larger roundups some years. Ed Lemmon, for whom Lemmon, South Dakota was named, claimed that a roundup in 1897 in the Peno Flats area north of Wall, gathered 45,000 head that year.

Bert L. Hall attempted an ambitious project, gathering information and personal stories from those early cowboys. With the help of the Stockgrowers (and no computers), pages were typed and crudely copied to become a heavy book, with 582 large pages, entitled, “Roundup Years, Old Muddy to Black Hills,” published in 1954. This book has a number of “1902 Cowboys” reunion photos from various years from 1948 – 1954. Some of these photos show men not listed on the framed Philip Bank display of “1902 Cowboys.”

If you know your grandpa was a 1902 Cowboy, it’s time you honored that accomplishment. Find a nice photo of Grandpa, preferably on a horse or wearing western garb, make your own label, “1902 Cowboy,” and put both the photo and the label in a frame, befitting the honor bestowed on that great cowboy.