Wall Pool Making a Splash This Summer

Wall has officially started the summer out with a splash. With the rise in temperatures typical for summer months, it's no surprise that many have been looking forward to the remedy of water's refreshing touch. Alongside the community's two dams, Old Town and New Town, as well as Wall Drug's splash pad park, the pool is also available to the public for recreation. This summer, it will be open Monday to Sunday between 12:00-6:00pm. The team that keeps it running smoothly certainly isn't short of staff, consisting of nine lifeguards: Ava and Nora Dinger, Nathan Law, Mercede and Dawson Hess, Keaunna Poor Bear, Aiden Peterson, Jett Mohr, and Skylie Wagner. At least three lifeguards are required to work each day, although it is more common to see around five staff members on duty to prevent heat exhaustion and other dangers.

On the topic of increasingly warm weather, co-manager Ava Dinger noted, "The rise in temperatures has caused the pool to be a lot busier the last week. I think that we will continue being busy throughout the summer as long as we have nice weather." Of those who have visited the pool thus far, the majority have been children. On even warmer days, however, the occasional – typically local – family has been known to stop by. While most swimmers are community members, she mentioned that around a quarter of their patrons are tourists just looking to cool off and have some fun.

It's clear to see that this isn't her first lap around the pool. Ava has been managing for two years, lifeguarding for a total of four. As a staff member of this position, she handles the employee scheduling and works with the children during lessons. "I've loved working at the pool for so many years," she explained. "My favorite aspects of the job are that I get to work with people my age and build a good relationship with everyone who comes to swim." She also loves teaching swimming lessons, as anyone can see in the way she interacts with the children.

These lessons take place the mornings of June 20-24, June 27-July 1, and July 11-15. Further, they have also begun offering teen swim nights, the first of which was Saturday, June 18. Anyone between the ages of 13-19 are welcome to come swim during their 6:15-8:00pm hours on these days. For patrons over the age of 18, they offer periods of uninterrupted swim breaks each hour. They currently do not offer special swim days just for adults, but Ava added, "If there is any interest to do an adult swim, please contact us so we can plan to do them!" With that, feel free to swing by and beat the heat, and stay tuned to learn more about Wall's lifeguards!