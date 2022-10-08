Wisconsin native gains valuable experience working as intern at Philip Health Services

Growing up in Osceola, WI, McKenzie Burke has always found the health care field exciting. "I have always been drawn to the field of medicine," said Burke. McKenzie has just completed her second rotation of working with the professionals at Philip Health Services. She was in Philip for six weeks in February and March and this past week completed the total 13 week internship.

"Medicine is consistently changing," said Burke, "so being able to learn and grow through your field of work, I find very exciting. Not only exciting from a scientific perspective and the knowledge entailed to work in this field, but also to be able to use that knowledge and personally care for individuals who are unable to do so themselves."

McKenzie adds that working in emergency situations has grabbed her interest. "I have loved working in Emergency Medicine, so I could very well see myself within that specialty," said Burke. "However, I have further rotations yet to finish, so I am keeping my mind and options open when I do have the opportunity to experience other fields." She has been working primarily with Audrey Smeenk, PA-C at the clinic. "Audrey has been absolutely wonderful and a great preceptor," said Burke." I have also worked and seen patients with her in the hospital as well as the ER."

In her second and last year of study, McKenzie Burke will head back to UND for a few more weeks of study and then head to Wisconsin for further rotations until she graduates in May of 2023. As far as her future plans are concerned, experiencing different parts of the country will be high on her list. "As far as where I would like to end up, I am not 100% sure quite yet," said Burke. "I would like to travel and experience different parts of the country and practice elsewhere for a little while and possibly then return to the Midwest."

"I am very thankful for my time here (in Philip). The lessons I have learned, I will cherish and take with me as I continue through on my healthcare journey," said Burke. "What I truly love most about this town is the people. The people here are truly genuine and kind. I absolutely loved getting to know everyone and experience the type of community this place has. From a rural health perspective, it was such a great learning experience."