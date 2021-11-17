Western Dakota Technical College Announces New Site for Practical Nursing Courses in Philip, S.D.

To help fill the great need for more nurses in the region and state of South Dakota, Western Dakota Technical College (WDTC) is expanding its Practical Nursing Program with courses to be offered in Philip, S.D., in Fall 2022. The college made this announcement in Philip, today, Monday, Nov. 8.

The Philip location, in the former elementary school, will be the second satellite campus for WDTC Practical Nursing courses. The college has successfully offered its Practical Nursing program in Whitewood, S.D., since January 2021. The Whitewood program currently has a two nursing faculty and 16 students this semester.

“Western Dakota Technical College is carrying out its mission by providing classes close to home for people in the Philip area. We take pride in helping people find a career start – preferably close to where they reside,” said Ann Bolman, Ed.D., Western Dakota Technical College President. “There is great demand for careers in the nursing field and Western Dakota Tech is helping fill that need. We greatly look forward to offering Practical Nursing courses in Philip and working with the school district, city, medical community, and everyone in the area. This is an exciting new partnership for us.”

Dr. Bolman credits the WDTC Board for its support of college program course location expansion, which is a great benefit to potential students as it can reduce cost and time for them as they pursue career education. She specifically credits Brad Heltzel, from Philip, and Dick Johnson, of Wall, for helping to pave the path in providing Practical Nursing courses there. Dr. Bolman thanks the WDTC Nursing Program for preparing highly skilled graduates to fill the increasing need for nurses and helping to expand the much-needed Practical Nursing program.

“We are excited to be a part of the development of this program in Philip. Anything that we can do to help our community grow and prosper will only have a positive effect on the school,” said Jeffrey Rieckman, Haakon School District 27-1 Superintendent/Elementary Principal.

The South Dakota Board of Nursing has approved for WDTC to offer the Practical Nursing program in Philip. The site is pending Higher Learning Commission approval, which is anticipated in the near future. The Philip program will be capped at 16 students. The college plans to hire one full-time nursing faculty member to teach in Philip and will hire adjunct instructors as needed.

Students interested in taking the Practical Nursing courses in Philip can begin by taking necessary preparatory courses this upcoming Spring 2022, starting January 10, 2022, online or at the WDTC Rapid City campus. They will then be able to start the Practical Nursing courses in Philip Fall 2022.