Welcome former Kadoka Press subscribers

Due to the closure of the Kadoka Press newspaper, this is the first week we have combined the two subscriber lists. On Monday, April 11, 2022, the Kadoka Area School Board voted unanimously to select the Pioneer Review as their official legal newspaper. The City of Kadoka also met on Monday evening and voted to select the Pioneer Review as their official legal newspaper. The Jackson County Commissioners informed the publisher the week prior, that they are selecting the Pioneer Review as their legal newspaper.

All subscribers of the Kadoka Press will begin receiving the Pioneer Review, with this issue. If you are a subscriber to both, we have extended your subscription of the Pioneer Review with the remainder of your Kadoka Press subscription. We will still publish news and pictures from the Kadoka Press area. We have a number of readers who from time to time send us news and photos, and we will continue to print them. We will continue to promote the students of the Kadoka Area School District.

We are keeping the Kadoka Press’ phone number, post office box, and email address so news can easily be sent to us for printing in the newspaper.

The Ravellette family purchased the Kadoka Press in 1989, and still publish newspapers in five communities in Western South Dakota.

This will in no way affect Ravellette Publication’s other newspapers and we hope to make them even a stronger voice in their respective communities.

You will now see Kadoka area news along with county, city, and school legal notices published within the pages of the Pioneer Review.

– Don Ravellette, Publisher