Weber new Physician Assistant at Philip Health Services, Inc

Philip Health Services, Inc. has welcomed Diane Weber to their staff. Weber is currently on her second rotation with PHSI and works every other Tuesday (she covers nights in the emergency room) and Wednesday.

Born and raised milking cows on a dairy farm in Castlewood, S.D., Weber got her “medical feet” wet at the age of 16 and became a nurse’s aide. After high school, Weber went on to college at the University of North Dakota. She has worked for and earned her licensed practical nursing degree then furthered her career by earning her registered nurse degree. Continuing her pursuit, she ultimately achieved her Master of Physician Assistant (PA) Studies.

Married for 38 years, Weber joked her husband is currently semi-retired. He drives a mail route from Rapid City to Murdo as well as a roundtrip to and from Denver once a week. “Otherwise he’d probably go nuts sitting at home,” said Weber, smiling. The couple have three children and nine grandchildren. Weber says, “If there is one love, it is spending time with my grandkids.”

Weber has always worked with in the “frontier” rural healthcare. She began her career as PA in Colorado for one year, then worked in Alcester, S.D. She then moved on and worked at the Standing Rock Reservation for four years and made a more permanent career in Martin for 18 years. She also has experience with urgent care with Rapid City Medical Center. Weber says the opportunity to live and work in Philip permanently, would be a dream. Because of her years working in Martin, she is familiar with a lot of the faces and families that seek care at PHSI. “I want to slow down a little, but I love what I do,” she said.

Weber’s favorite aspect of her career is being there for patients and their families, through the good and the bad. “If I’m not willing to see you at 4 a.m., why would you want to be seen by me at 8?” she said. “I want to be available,” she added.

The most challenging for her, is the death of a child. “People seem to forgive easier and quicker if it’s an adult or an elderly individual,” Weber said. She explained when a child is involved, it may never be forgiven and the family may never heal. “I would rather be the one the family vents their anger or grief to, instead of taking it out on each other,” she said.

Weber’s personal hobbies include reading, puzzles (during the winter), hiking and being outdoors. “I have always said, I can clean when it’s dark out. I enjoy anytime I can be outside,” she said, laughing.