Vetter to lead Community Development as Area Director

The new part time position created by the City of Philip, Philip Chamber of Commerce, and Philip Charities now has feet under it. Doreen Vetter has been hired by these three entities to the position of Philip Area Community Development Director. Vetter, a Philip resident and businesswoman for 25 years, will take the position seriously and with vigor. “I am excited to be a part of this new position and work with fellow businesses and citizens of the Philip area. I will be interested in visiting and learning more from those within the area and those who are outside the area that have the experience to learn from. It will be great to take working ideas and bring them into the Philip area to support our active business community.”

Some of the goals for this position will be working with the local businesses in development, expansion, and retention, along with city and area promotion that could lead into expanding housing, and fixing labor issues.

“It is not a secret that local businesses need more employees,” said Don Ravellette of the Philip Chamber of Commerce and local publisher of the Pioneer Review. “The need for housing might have to come first to fulfill the new wave of labor force that is needed. This position can be a resource for members, the public, business owners, and organizations in the Philip area. Doreen Vetter and her family have been a part of our community for a long time, and she will be a great asset to have on board.”

“Philip Charities and Philip Area Community Foundation are excited to work with Doreen Vetter,” said Dillion Kjerstad. “We think she brings a tremendous amount of value to this new position and will give a lot of traction to the goals and priorities of these organizations.”

"The opportunity to have Doreen in this new position is exciting,” said Brittney Smith, Philip City Administrator. "She is passionate about our community and full of energy. I’m looking forward to all the positive promotions and economic development that will arise under her direction.”

“On behalf of the City of Philip and council members we are very thankful to have Doreen Vetter on board to promote not only our current community businesses, but possibly promote new business within the Philip area,” said Mayor Brit Miller. "She has the ability to add economic growth and value to our entire community. The city is happy she has decided to be a part of this working opportunity and supports all the efforts 100%. We also welcome Philip Charities and Philip Chamber of Commerce in joining us. We appreciate their support and excitement for this new position.”