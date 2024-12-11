Veterans Day at the Scotchman Living Center, a day to be grateful

On Monday, the 11th of November, Denise Buchholz, director of long-term care, along with the staff at Scotchman Living Center put on a program to honor veterans near and far. With a large crowd of veterans, loved ones, community members, and staff, the commons room was filled with eyes and open hearts to watch the program. Pastor Kathy Chesney of the United Church was the keynote speaker of the day. With gratefulness, thanks, and the ability to capture the hearts of the audience, Pastor Chesney left a lasting impression while reminiscing and reminding of all the people that have served, were lost in battle, or are still currently serving. The day was centered around being thankful for these men and women who have served so that we may be free.

The Scotchman Living Center is home to retired veterans including Bob McCormick, Joseph Barrie, Jim Root, Walt Gerbracht, Merle Hulm, David Bechard, Gary Piroutek, Obie Brunskill, and Tyrone Moos. Eldena Haerer has been a member of the Auxiliary. Staff that are part of the daily routine in the Scotchman Living Center who have served include Gerry Sloat, Chris Coyle, Jessee Potter, Brett Nieman, and Terry Henrie.

Pastor Kathy also reminded the audience that Wreaths Across America is taking place now, until December 14th, 2024. The theme for 2024 is to ‘Live with Purpose.’ For more information about this program, you can go to wreathsacrossamerica.org. Wreaths from our area that go to the National Cemetery at Sturgis, SD will be placed by Pastor Kathy, members of the church youth groups, and any community volunteers that want to tag along. December 14 is National Wreaths Across America Day, so across the nation the wreaths that have been sponsored will be placed before the holidays.

Remember, not only on Veterans Day, but any day, take a minute and thank a veteran for our freedom.