Two departments, one team

The key to efficient response to any crisis is communication and teamwork. Yet, communication and teamwork are not always as easy as it sounds.

The Philip Ambulance Service and Philip Volunteer Fire Department hosted a combined training on Monday, August 31st. This night was designed for the newer crew members to take the lead and handle the equipment. Veterans stood back, watched and occasionally offered correction and suggestions. These moments were referred to as “Teaching Time Outs”.

The departments practice together in order to build experience, communication and become one team for the sake of patient care. As with anything, to be good at something takes dedication, education and experience. Aaron Johnson donated the vehicle that allowed this opportunity.