Twister Hits Home

A powerful tornado tore through the White River Valley just south of Kadoka on Highway 73, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake on June 28th. The EF-2 tornado, with estimated wind speeds between 111 and 135 miles per hour, touched down approximately 100 yards west of Highway 73 near the White River Bridge and carved a southeastward path through the valley.

The first major impact was recorded just east of Highway 73 on County Road 29, where a home owned by Josh and Jessie Nelson suffered extensive damage and lost most of its roof.

As the tornado moved southeast down the valley, it made its way to a second residence, owned by Thad and Penny Stout. Mother Nature was mad at this point. While the house itself remained mostly intact, surrounding outbuildings and vehicles were heavily damaged.

The most catastrophic damage was at a third residence along County Road 80, also known as Redstone Road. A newly constructed manufactured home was completely destroyed, despite being securely strapped to concrete anchors. The force of the tornado was so strong that the home was estimated to have rolled three times, separating from its frame, which was later found wrapped around a large cottonwood trunk. They were left with nothing. Chase and Beandri Olney, the homeowners, were inside the house when the tornado made itself known. Miraculously, they both sustained only minor injuries.

In the days following the storm, response teams and volunteers flooded into the area to help with recovery and cleanup efforts. Among those lending a hand were South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden and First Lady Sandy Rhoden, who personally visited the affected sites to assist with cleanup and show support for the impacted families.

Local emergency services responded quickly, securing damaged properties and providing aid to residents. Community members, neighbors, and volunteers continue working to remove debris and begin the long process of rebuilding.

As damage assessments continue, residents remain resilient in the face of adversity, united by determination, strength, and the helping hands of fellow South Dakotans.

Various fundraising efforts are in the works to assist those affected.