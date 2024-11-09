Twelve community leaders to run across South Dakota to benefit Helpline Center. The statewide event raises awareness and funds for mental health and suicide challenges

Philip local, Peterson represents South Dakota in The 437 Project



Carmen is the Director of Radiology and Clinical Informatics for Philip Health Services in Philip, SD. Through her roles in both patient care and technology, Carmen has been instrumental in helping to influence and implement change in the world of healthcare.

Carmen has been running since grade school – far longer than she cares to admit! Since completing her collegiate running career, she has primarily stuck to fun relays or road races with family and friends. Carmen has run one full marathon and several half marathons, with the hope that she can continue to do so for many years to come.

Carmen says that running is her main driver for physical and mental health. While running, she has time to reflect on life, and sometimes pushes herself to get a little bit uncomfortable! She counts all of these hours spent putting feet to pavement as a space for personal growth.

Six years ago, she and her family took a leap and moved from Sioux Falls to her husband’s hometown of Philip. Philip is a small community in western South Dakota where Dustin helps his brothers run the family ranch. Together they are raising three children: Asher (18), Jack (16), and Nora (12).

“I am honored to represent rural, western South Dakota as a runner on this year’s The 437 Project team. Suicide and mental health issues are something that impact so many in our state. I think The 437 Project is a great way to help bring awareness to these issues and expand resources to underserved areas. The fact that this initiative is combined with running, my own mental health outlet, is a perfect fit.”

The 12 runners completing this year’s The 437 Project are preparing for their 437 mile relay-style journey across South Dakota for suicide prevention. Their run begins Thursday, September 19 at 7AM MT at the South Dakota/Wyoming border and concludes on Sunday, September 22. Presented by Avera, The 437 Project’s mission is to raise awareness for mental health and funds for the Helpline Center.

These runners are (click here to learn more & see where they’re from):

Jonathan Buchanan | Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician, Avera Orthopedics

Dawn Marie Johnson | Independent Consultant & Sioux Falls School District Board Member

Susan Kornder | Executive Director, Northeastern Mental Health Center

Lisa Larson | Office Manager, Dobesh Chiropractic

John Meyer | Founder of Leadmore, Director of Leadership South Dakota

Carmen Peterson | Director of Radiology and Clinical Informatics, Philip Health Services

Jessica Rumpca | Family Nurse Practitioner, Avera

Dan Santella | Journalist, KELOLAND News

Mark Scharnberg | Chief Financial Officer, Vance Thompson Vision

Betsy Schuster | Chief Executive Officer, Active Generations

Lexi Warejcka | Marketing Director, State of South Dakota

Martin Wennblom | North Middle School Teacher, Rapid City Area Schools

"The 437 Project is a way to support several areas that are a great fit for Avera, physical activity and reducing the stigma around mental health issues,” said Lindsey Meyers, Vice President for Public Relations at Avera. “We are passionate advocates for suicide prevention through our ‘Ask the Question’ campaign, and we are proud to work together to help save lives."

As the team takes turns running across the state, the public is encouraged to support the runners by donating at the 437project.org, following along on Instagram and Facebook, and by attending The 437 Project’s community events.

Throughout the four-day journey, there will be four community events where the public is invited to meet the runners, enjoy local food trucks and yard games, and learn more about the mission of The 437 Project:

Rapid City: Wednesday, September 18 from 5:00PM-7:00PM MT at Hilton Garden Inn Rapid City

Pierre: Friday, September 20 from 3:00PM-4:00PM CT at The American Legion

Mitchell: Saturday, September 21 from 2:00PM-3:00PM CT at the Corn Palace

Sioux Falls: Sunday, September 22 from 1:00PM-2:30PM CT at Levitt at the Falls

*Each event time is listed in local time.

In 2023, over $270,000 was raised for the Helpline Center which is the only accredited suicide crisis center in the state of South Dakota. Donations to The 437 Project provide ongoing support to someone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide, connecting them with resources and support groups to navigate through the grieving process. Funds raised will also allow Helpline Center staff the ability to provide critical training to community members to ensure the skills necessary to identify those at risk of suicide and provide the life-saving means to help.

For more information about The 437 Project, visit the437project.org. To schedule a media interview, please contact Lisa Ottmar at lisa.ottmar@helplinecenter.org or call 605-274-1420.