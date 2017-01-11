The annual five kilometer Trick or Trot Halloween walk/run was Sunday, Oct. 29.

The starting line and the finish line were at the Haakon County Young Women’s Kiddie Park. Participants were encouraged to wear costumes, and prizes were awarded in several different brackets for the best costumes.

The event began with a one-kilometer kid’s fun run. Following that, the older athletes began their timed 5K run/walk.

The top female runner was Rehgan Larson, with a finishing time of 21.52. The top male was Mike Vetter with a time of 21.53.

The costume winners were: Best boy costume – Aven Fitch as a soldier; Best girl costume – Larson as Katniss in The Hunger Games; Best group – Craig and Heidi Burns family; Funniest – Mike Vetter as a milk cow.