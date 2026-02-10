Three organizations partner to combat hunger

In 2025, the federal Healthy Start program partnered with Feeding South Dakota and Avera to create emergency food supplies for obstetric and pediatric patients experiencing food insecurity during visits to Avera facilities. The initiative quickly expanded, leading to the establishment of small pantries in additional clinical locations across the state.

Recently, Philip Health Services, the Health Equity Team, Feeding South Dakota, and the Philip Area Health Foundation collaborated to launch a similar project in Philip. In a clinic setting, this program is known as the Wellness Pantry and is available exclusively to patients receiving treatment at the facility.

Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital’s CEO, Maureen Cadwell, and Health Equity Team Director, Haley Ehlers, met with Feeding South Dakota officials to secure the first order of non-perishable food items. Feeding South Dakota also provided guidelines to ensure that each bag included a balanced assortment of proteins, vegetables, fruits, grains, ready-to-eat meals, milk, and snacks. The Philip Area Health Foundation further supported the initiative by supplying a small hand-held can opener for every bag.

Although the mission of the Health Equity Team differs slightly from the original Avera project—due to the absence of an active obstetric clientele at the Philip hospital—food insecurity remains a common concern among patients.

After interviewing patients, staff members may determine a need and access the Wellness Pantry to provide a tote bag of nutritious food at the time of discharge.

From a medical perspective, the benefits of a balanced diet are well established, but numerous studies reinforce that social determinants of health—such as education level,

economic stability, safe housing, and access to quality healthcare—directly influence an individual’s capacity to heal. The Health Equity Team at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital is committed to mitigating the effects of these pre-existing conditions for patients served by Philip Health Services.

According to Feeding South Dakota, 106,000 residents of the state experience food shortages, and 65% of those individuals do not qualify for federal assistance. The Wellness Pantry serves as a short-term resource and is not intended to replace local food pantries that provide long-term support. The Country Cupboard in Wall operates several days each month, and the mobile Feeding South Dakota truck visits Philip on a monthly basis.