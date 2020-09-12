Third annual coyote calling contest
The third annual Todd Antonsen Memorial Club Coyote Calling Contest took place on Saturday, December 5. This year set all time high records; 102 coyotes, 54 teams registered and 27 checked in. The awards were held at the 73- Saloon immediately following the contest.
There was a Rifle Raffle drawing as well after the contest and all proceeds raised went towards the scholarship givin in Todd Antonsen’s memory. A total of $1,600 was raised for the scholarship fund. Two scholarships will be awarded in both Philip and Kadoka (one boy and one girl from each school) at $500 each.
Awards:
Big Dog: Chaney Burns and Brock Slovek
Little Dog: Nick Hamill and Ryan VanTassel
1st Place: Chad Cerney and Bryce VanderMay
2nd Place: Kirk Bird and Casey Peters
3rd Place: Chaney Burns and Brock Slovek
Gun Raffle Winner: Carol Swaney-Miller