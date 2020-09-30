Style and Smiles up and running in Philip

Kaeli Carmichael, owner of Style and Smiles and a hair stylist, joins Lois Porch at One Fine Day in Philip. Carmichael is from Faith and now lives north of Philip. “I got into a relationship, moved here and decided I didn’t want to drive back and forth,” she said. During a conversation, One Fine Day came up and she was told to talk to Lois. “When I moved to Philip a couple of months ago, I was going back and forth from Rapid City to Philip everyday,” said Carmichael. “Best decision.”

Carmichael says she became a stylist because she’s always enjoyed working on other people and doing hair and nails. She joked that she would practice on her sister when she would let her, but was always practicing on friends and family, especially her mother. “I love being able to help people in different ways,” she said. Carmichael has been a stylist for a little over a year now and says her favorite service to provide is cool blondes. Someday, Carmichael says that she would love to own her own salon.