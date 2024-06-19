Stewart retires from Scotchman Industries

After 37 years, Richard Stewart retired from Scotchman Ind. Richard has been a vital part of the customer service dept for many, many years. When Richard first joined Scotchman, only two product lines were offered – ironworkers and cold saws. As Scotchman added product lines, Richard also expanded his product knowledge. Today Scotchman has seven separate product lines with many different models in each and Richard probably remembers all those inventory part numbers. Richard’s calm, professional demeanor and depth of product knowledge has been a very valuable part Scotchman’s customer service team.

Mike Albrecht, Scotchman Ind Sales Manager says “Richard will be missed in our customer service department. He was Mr. Reliable. He has a knack for remembering part numbers, and was the Go-To, for those of us that did not have it. I appreciate the years of dedication he gave to Scotchman.”

Karen Kroetch says, “Richard has not only been a valuable asset to the Scotchman team these past 37 years, he has been a friend to many. Among the many things we will miss is his pleasant personality and great attitude.”