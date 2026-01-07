South Dakota sportswriters association 2025 awards
The South Dakota Sportswriters Association has announced its year-end awards for 2025.
Recognition is given to the top athlete, coach and team for high school girls and boys, and college women and men. Also recognized are the “independent” male and female athlete of the year, “independent” team of the year, and the state’s sports celebrity. The SDSWA began presenting these honors in 1954.
Celebrity: Dallas Goedert, Britton
Independent Male Athlete: Carter Sanderson, Pierre, hockey
Independent Female Athlete: Bergen Reilly, Sioux Falls, Nebraska volleyball
Independent Team: Rushmore Thunder Hockey
College Men’s Athlete: TJ Chukwurah, Black Hills State University football
College Men’s Coach: Rod DeHaven, SDSU
College Men’s Team: South Dakota State wrestling
College Women’s Athlete: Sylvie Zgonc, South Dakota State volleyball
College Women’s Coach: Gretta Melsted, Augustana
College Women’s Team: South Dakota State basketball
Prep Boys’ Athlete: Griffen Goodbary, Sioux Falls
Prep Boys’ Coach: Paul Raasch, Castlewood
Prep Boys’ Team: Philip cross country
The Philip Scotties continued their reign on Class B boys cross country in 2025.
The Scotties won their fourth consecutive Class B cross country championship, becoming the first team to win four straight titles in the class. Philip has won five overall Class B boys cross country state championships.
In 2025, the Scotties tallied 12 team points, finishing with three of the top-seven runners. Jack Peterson and Baylor Burns placed second and third, respectively. Creston Burns (seventh) and David McKinley (12th) finished in the top 12. Aidan Craven (44th) rounded out the Scotties’ runners. Philip also won the Region 5B and Western Great Plains Conference titles during the season.
Philip's David McKinley, from left, Baylor Burns and Jack Peterson run during the Region 5B cross country meet on Wednesday at Lake Waggoner Golf Course in Philip. (Matt Gade / 605 Sports)
Prep Girls’ Athlete: Ella Boekelheide, Northwestern
Prep Girls’ Coach: Ronette Costain, Harrisburg
Prep Girls’ Team: Bennett County track and field