Snook awarded Excellence in Education award from Black Hills State University

Deborah Snook, Philip High School mathematics teacher will be honored by Black Hills State University, this Friday, October 6, during Swarm Days in Spearfish. She will receive her award at the Alumni Awards Luncheon, in the Joy Center at BHSU.

Deborah (Eldridge) Snook, '95, graduated with a BS in Education before earning an MA in Education from Southwest Minnesota State University. She has also been honored with the 2014 Daktronics Outstanding Mathematics Teacher Award. Daktronics, in conjunction with the South Dakota Council of Teachers of Mathematics, sponsors the Daktronics Outstanding Mathematics Teacher Award in the state of South Dakota awarded to one outstanding teacher each year.

Snook was the national award winner representing South Dakota for the 2011 Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year. The award recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the Nation's teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement.

In 2007, Snook received the South Dakota School of Mines Award for Outstanding Teaching in recognition of exemplary teaching and interest in and support of students and excellence in education.

She is currently a mathematics teacher at Philip High School. Snook has also taught at Northern State University E-Learning Center, Midland High School, and Kadoka High School.