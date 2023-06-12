Slovek and Readel recognized at SDCA’s 75th Annual Convention and Trade Show

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association (SDCA) awarded the Cattlemen of the Year and Friend of SDCA awards at the Cattlemen’s Banquet at the 75th Annual Convention and Trade Show.

The Cattleman of the Year award recognizes an active member of SDCA, their affiliate, or statewide leadership withing the beef industry. Bill Slovek of Philip was awarded the Cattlemen of the Year award.

Bill has been a steadfast supporter of the beef industry in South Dakota. Through his involvement in the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, or right here with us at SDCA, Bill is always advocating for the industry,” said Craig Bieber, Vice President of SDCA.

Slovek ranches operates a cow-calf herd and sells Angus and Angus-hybrid bulls near Philip, South Dakota. Slovek currently serves on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board Executive Committee and was recently awarded the 2023 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award that recognizes his dedication to land conservation and stewardship.

The Friend of SDCA award recognizes an advocate for agriculture that may be an agribusiness, organization, media personality, or industry leader that has promoted agriculture, SDCA, or local Cattlemen affiliates. Bridgette Readel of Lilac Lane Media was awarded the Friend of SDCA award.

“Bridgette is a tireless advocate for agriculture, not just in South Dakota, but everywhere. She’s been a major supporter of SDCA and is often found volunteering her time and resources with us,” said Warren Symens, President of SDCA. “We are thankful for her enthusiasm and passion for the industry.”

Readel, a graduate of North Dakota State University, has over 25 years of industry experience in sales and technical agronomy. Readel is an active public speaker, radio host for Weather and Ag in Focus, sales mentor and serves on the board of directors for Big Iron Farm Show and North Dakota State University Department of Ag Economics.

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association is a grassroots policy organization representing cattle producers across South Dakota who have an interest in promoting the beef industry and protecting the interest of cattlemen. For more information about SDCA, the Cattlemen of the Year, or Friend of SDCA, please visit sdcattlemen.org or contact Lorrin Naasz at lnaasz@sdcattlemen.org.