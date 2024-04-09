SDSU Extension 4-H to recognize volunteers during 2024 State Fair

South Dakota State University Extension is pleased to announce it will recognize 12 volunteers on Sept. 1, 2024, during the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

Five people will be added to the South Dakota 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Hall of Fame, and seven others will be recognized for their outstanding 4-H volunteer service. A ceremony will be held at approximately 4:30 p.m. following the Performing Arts Troupe performance in the Nordby Exhibit Hall on the State Fair grounds. The public is encouraged to attend.

2024 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees are Roger and Marlene Myers, Tripp County, and Rich and Phyllis Kerkhove, Minnehaha County. The 2024 inductee into the 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame is Ken Nelson, Harding County.

Aedan Klawonn, of Lake County, will also receive the Outstanding Youth Service Award. Volunteers receiving the Outstanding Volunteer award are Michelle Stuck, of Spink County, recognized for 14 years of service; Jessica Magelky, Haakon/Jackson County, for 16 years of service; and Hope Andal, McCook County, for 28 years of service.

Outstanding Shooting Sports volunteers being recognized are Amy Clark, of Butte/Lawrence County, for 16 years of service; Kelly Hanson, Lake County, for nine years of service; and Elizabeth Baier, of Custer and Douglas counties, for eight years of service.

Each summer, individuals who have made significant contributions to county or state 4-H programming are honored through the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame, which commemorates the 4-H Centennial in 2002.

“4-H members often build cherished relationships with caring adult volunteers who offer them guidance through their 4-H journey,” said Jenae Hansen-Gross, SDSU Extension 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist. “These volunteers have shown great commitment to all aspects of the 4-H program and been tremendous advocates.”

For more information, contact Jenae K. Hansen-Gross, SDSU Extension 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist, at 605-626-2870 or Jenae.Hansengross@sdstate.edu.