SD Municipal League District 8 Meeting held in Philip

More than 30 municipal officials representing 7 cities gathered at the South Dakota Municipal League’s annual District 8 Meeting, held in Philip on March 29, 2022.

Yvonne Taylor, South Dakota Municipal League Executive Director, spoke about the outcome of the 2022 Legislative Session, and the effect new laws will have on South Dakota municipalities. Taylor also discussed the direction and future of the Municipal League and services offered to the municipalities.

“More and more we are seeing the need to get better information out to the citizens and legislators. Municipal government provides a vast array of services, and people need to be informed of where their tax dollars are going. This type of education can only benefit municipal government. The taxpayers would be very proud of their local government if they were fully aware of how much service a municipality provides at a relatively low cost,” Taylor said.

Steve Allender, SDML President for 2022 and Mayor of Rapid City, was also on hand to discuss his priorities for the current year as well as to conduct the election of District 8 officers for the upcoming year. Others in attendance were representatives of various state agencies and representatives of groups affiliated with the Municipal League.

Brittany Smith, City Administrator of Philip, was re-elected as District 8 Chair and Krysti Barnes, Finance Officer of Murdo, was re-elected as Vice Chair.

In other business, those attending voted to hold the 2023 District 8 Meeting in Murdo.

The South Dakota Municipal League was organized in 1934 as a nonpartisan, nonprofit association of incorporated municipalities in South Dakota. The League’s mission is the cooperative improvement of municipal government in South Dakota.