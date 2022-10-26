Scotties earn 2022 South Dakota State B Team Championship

The State Cross Country Meet was held Saturday, October 22 at the Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron.

A light breeze and temps in the 60’s made for a beautiful day for running.



Boys Team Results

1. Philip - 20; 2. Northwestern - 38; 3. Freeman Academy/Marion - 53; 4. Ipswich - 55; 5. Arlington - 61; 6. Frederick Area - 63; 7. Mitchell Christian - 71; 8. Gregory - 87; 9. Deubrook Area - 98; 10. Highmore-Harrold - 103; 11. Lemmon - 104; 12. Centerville - 125; 13. Potter County - 128; 14. Herreid/Selby Area - 130; 15. Wall - 148; 16. McCrossan - 152; 17. Wolsey-Wessington - 164; 18. Timber Lake - 193



Boys Varsity 5,000

1. Josiah Schroeder, 16:38.25, Canistota; 2. Tavin Schroeder, 17:06.47, Freeman Academy/Marion; 3. Nicholas Schlachter, 17:11.70, Potter County; 4. Lincoln Woodring, 17:15.88, Northwestern; 5. Wakely Burns, 17:36.77, Philip; 6. Silas Holdeman, 17:38.18, Mitchell Christian; 7. Tukker Boe, 17:48.82, Philip; 8. Finley McConniel, 17:53.08, Freeman Academy/Marion; 9. Dawson Hale, 17:54.36, Highmore-Harrold; 10. Nathan Melius, 17:55.11, Northwestern; 11. Caden Schwader, 17:57.33, Howard; 12. Baylor Burns, 17:58.64, Philip; 13. Ethan Hartung, 17:58.80, McCrossan; 14. Evan Fonseca, 18:01.91, Arlington; 15. Trey Larson, 18:02.63, Philip; 16. Asher Peterson, 18:04.22, Philip; 17. Dax Frandsen, 18:07.73, James Valley Christian; 18. Milo Sumption, 18:09.41, Frederick Area; 19. Fin Adams, 18:10.13, Gregory; 20. Dylan Wald, 18:12.09, Ipswich; 21. Xavier Kadlec, 18:12.24, Ipswich; 22. Luke Sinclair, 18:14.66, Gregory; 23. Turner Thorson, 18:15.58, Ipswich; 24. Johnathan Bretsch, 18:18.68, Frederick Area; 25. Tyler Tjeerdsma, 18:25.05, Avon; 35. William Burkhalter, 18:55.87, Bison; 46. Aidan Craven, 19:24.77, Wall; 53. Hudson Taylor, 19:39.13, Kadoka Area; 78. Chance Wagner, 20:23.62, Wall; 84. Tobyn Teigen, 20:41.22, Wall; 91. Samuel Dennis, 20:59.12, Wall; 104. Wica Enos, 21:52.51, New Underwood; 109. Ben Amundson, 23:22.81, Wall



Girls Team Results

1. Potter County - 24; 2. Arlington - 60; 3. Gayville-Volin - 64; 4. James Valley Christian - 69; 5. Northwestern - 72; 10. Philip - 103; 11. Centerville - 104; 12. Dell Rapids St. Mary - 105; 13. Jones County - 105; 19. Wall - 152



Girls Varsity 5,000

1. Emery Larson, 18:15.24; Chester Area; 2. Ella Boekelheide, 19:19.24; Northwestern; 3. Kaelyn Ulschmid, 19:22.36; Arlington; 4. Autumn Fallis, 19:25.43; Highmore-Harrold; 5. Dannika Kaup, 20:01.67; Potter County; 6. Jolie Dugan, 20:11.99; Jones County; 7. Madisyn Gellhaus, 20:17.34; Ipswich; 8. Jada Koerner, 20:25.73; Freeman Academy/Marion; 9. Asia VanDerWerff, 20:37.17; Gregory; 10. Ellie Olsen, 20:38.94; Deubrook Area; 11. Reese Luze, 20:40.35; Colman-Egan; 12. Jadyn Ahlemeier, 20:41.57; Potter County; 13. Jolie Westrum, 20:49.59, Gayville-Volin; 14. Abby Hasart, 20:56.99, James Valley Christian; 15. Kylee Johnson, 20:58.80, Deubrook Area; 16. Hadasah Olson, 21:01.01, James Valley Christian; 17. Emma Schlachter, 21:08.32, Potter County; 18. Presley Luze, 21:10.11, Colman-Egan; 19. Kathryn Steger, 21:10.40, Aberdeen Christian; 20. Gracyn Kadlec, 21:18.35, Ipswich; 21. Elizabeth Vogel, 21:21.14, Dell Rapids St. Mary; 22. Kennadee Wiedebush, 21:26.68, Warner; 23. Anna DeHaan, 21:27.64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian; 24. Abigail Engel, 21:29.62, Gayville-Volin; 25. Presley Terkildsen, 21:32.42, Philip; 48. Taylee Dartt, 22:28.71, Wall; 54. Drew Terkildsen, 22:40.62, Philip; 60. BreAna Aske, 22:47.94, Jones County; 61. Quinn Terkildsen, 22:48.15, Philip; 64. Jozi Schuchard, 23:04.87, Bison; 71. Alexis Stephan, 23:18.92, Wall; 78. Addison Kierl, 23:41.51, Jones County; 90. Maranda Poor Bear, 24:07.62, Wall; 97. Reeve Schuchard, 24:42.30, Bison; 103. Callie Casjens, 25:41.80, Wall; 108. Jayda Reinert, 26:47.69, Wall