Scott Olivier Celebrates 40 Years With Scotchman

Scott Olivier began his career with Scotchman on July 5, 1983, building ironworker sub-assemblies, then moved on to building ironworkers for 16 years. During those 16 years, over 14,000 ironworkers were built; a big majority of them by Scott! He then moved into our automatic cold saw assembly department, and ultimately moved into the sales department as an outside salesman.

Scott drove a truck around the country demonstrating Scotchman products until late 2004 or early 2005. Since then, he has been focused on Scotchman’s automatic cold saw line. Scott is our go-to guy for automatic cold saw applications. He’s knowledgeable, genuine and friendly with people and has a way of talking to customers that makes them feel taken care by answering their questions and guiding them to the products they need.

Mike Albrecht, National Sales Manager says “Scott is a great asset to Scotchman’s sales team. As our cold saw specialist, he has taken on the responsibility of helping trouble shoot our automatic saw line. When Scott began in the sales department, we sold four product lines - with just two models of automatic saws. Today, we sell six different product lines. The saw line itself includes various styles of saws, including eight automatic models, plus a specialization of the drill/tap option on our GAA model saws. Scott does a fantastic job and works well with our dealers and customers to figure out solutions for some crazy cutting jobs.”

Jerry Kroetch, President of Scotchman Industries says “Scott is a very pleasant, dependable, and an easy going individual. His salesman skills shine especially during trade shows! He is easy to talk to, has a vast product knowledge, does a great product demonstration and knows how to close a sale. He has been a great asset to Scotchman. We would like to thank Scott for his 40 years of service and look forward to the years ahead.”

Scott Olivier is the 12th employee to join the Scotchman 40-year Club!