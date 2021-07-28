Scotchman Living Center holds open house and dedication

A full house of people attended the Scotchman Living Center open house and toured the new facility Thursday, July 22nd. Self tours began at 2:00 p.m. and a few guided tours of the entire new facility were held. A short welcome and introduction was given and a prayer dedicating the facility was presented by Father Gary Oreshoski.

This is the completion of Phase 1 and the next phase will be working on the existing nursing home once all curent residents are moved into the new facility. Those attending enjoyed the oppurtunity to casually walk through the beautifully designed sitting room, dining room, private and semi private rooms that are ready to move into. A number of comments were heard by visitors about the attractive decorative pictures and art throughout the entire facility.

Roger Porch, 17 year board member and Capital Campaign Chairman, welcomed those attending and spoke about how the plans for this type of facility started, and were then made possible through the hard work and dedication of a wide range of people. The past and present board members acquired a team to contact and visit with individuals and businesses throughout the area and explained the benefits of giving financial support to the capital campaign. Porch noted that it was very interesting to see the many generations of families that have worked on projects from the very beginning and throughout the building of the hospital and its subsidiaries.

Philip Health Services administrator Jeremy Schultes, spoke briefly about the project and introduced the board of directors. Schultes also noted it was a big project, but the efforts made by many brought out great cooperation of so many individuals to make this facility possible. “This is a very touching moment to see you all here and to think of all the people that were involved to get us to this point,” Schultes said. “Our goal is to start moving residents into their new rooms the first week in August.”

Throughout the afternoon the living center served as a cool relaxing place to visit with neighbors and people who traveled from outside the area to come view this new addition to the Philip community.