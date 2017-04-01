Scotchman Industries earns Sterling award

Scotchman Industries, Inc., has earned the Sterling Machinery's Top Quality Award. The recognition was given during the FABTECH 16 trade show, held in Las Vegas this year, Nov. 16-18, 2016.

The FABTECH 16 is, reportedly by Scotchman Industries, by far the biggest and best trade show that Scotchman representatives attend every year.

Sterling Machinery is a distributor of many lines of equipment, especially Scotchman Industry ironworkers and cold saws.

The Top Quality award from Sterling Machinery is given in appreciation for dedication and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality in American manufacturing.

Along with Scotchman Industries, Cincinnati Incorp-orated was also awarded for nurturing a reputation of high-quality American manufactured equipment.

In accepting the award, Scotchman president Jerry Kroetch said, “Scotchman works hard to promote the Made in America movement and to be a strong example of United States industrial success. It feels wonderful to have been recognized at FABTECH 16 for those efforts, and for being an American brand of quality.

“As a leader in the metal fabrication industry, we are proud to set such lofty standard of quality for our ironworkers and cold saws, and happy to build them right here on American soil.

“If you are shopping for an ironworker or buying a cold saw, please keep us – and our Top Quality award – in mind! We strive to provide quality not only in our products, but through our legendary customer service and industry-leading warranty policy,” concluded Kroetch.