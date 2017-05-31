Schrag, storyteller, to visit library

The Haakon County Public Library is kicking off its summer reading program, June 7, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Librarian Missy Koester invites kids and others to come in for good stories, fun crafts and games, and snacks. Be sure to sign up for the library’s summer reading contest.

“We will be having an elementary and young adults reading challenge this year, so we will be looking for kids and teens,” said Koester. “Come in and register before June 1.” Later registration will still be accepted. The challenge is to get your reading checked off before July 31. The teen challenge looks somewhat like a bingo card. The summer reading theme is Build a Better World.

Phyllis Schrag, Ames, Iowa, will visit the Haakon County Public Library, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14. These presentations are made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council.

Home Remedies

At 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Schrag will present Home Remedies.

During the Great Depression and many years following it, people did not frequent a doctor as much as people do today. Most towns did not have a local doctor and many farm families would not have had the luxury of seeing a doctor. Even if there was a doctor, the trip would be miles away.

Audiences find it fun to explore their own home remedies and from where those home remedies originated. Although not a requirement, audience members are encouraged to read “Little Heathens” by Mildred Armstrong Ka-lish, prior to the event.

The King of Little Things

At 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, she will join the Summer Reading Program and present “The King of Little Things” by Bill Lepp at 10:00 am.

Schrag and her puppet, Monique, will greet the reading program attendees. Monique will shyly ask if the students could sing along to Monique’s favorite song, “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins.

Another puppet, Georgie, helps with a story song as he tries to get out of his chores. Schrag and her puppets sing the story song “There’s a Hole in My Bucket.”

Other familiar children’s literature includes, “The Duel” by Eugene Field and an acted-out adaptation of “The Fat Cat,” a Swedish folktale.