School Board Elections
Wed, 04/05/2023 - 2:47pm admin
Haakon County School District Candidates
Tanya Peterson
Why are you running for school board?
I have had kids in this school district for 18 years already and will have them in this district for another 13 years. I have learned a lot over the years, and I think that will help me make decisions, not only for my children, but on behalf of all students.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
I think times are changing, and we need to make sure we know what is going on. Whether safety, technology, student behaviors, bullying, and of course, learning. They are major issues that we need to stay on top of.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
I think someone who people feel comfortable talking to, and someone who is willing to listen to the students and parents of those in our district. Also someone that will try and make the best decisions for all involved.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
I would love to bring more education about dyslexia. It is still so misunderstood. I realize how important early diagnosis is and understanding it. I also believe parents are the #1 teacher and would love for there to not be such a separation between home and school. We all want the best for these kids, let’s work together.
Final Remarks:
I will take my job seriously and use my voice to make sure all voices are heard.
Why are you running for school board?
I have had kids in this school district for 18 years already and will have them in this district for another 13 years. I have learned a lot over the years, and I think that will help me make decisions, not only for my children, but on behalf of all students.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
I think times are changing, and we need to make sure we know what is going on. Whether safety, technology, student behaviors, bullying, and of course, learning. They are major issues that we need to stay on top of.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
I think someone who people feel comfortable talking to, and someone who is willing to listen to the students and parents of those in our district. Also someone that will try and make the best decisions for all involved.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
I would love to bring more education about dyslexia. It is still so misunderstood. I realize how important early diagnosis is and understanding it. I also believe parents are the #1 teacher and would love for there to not be such a separation between home and school. We all want the best for these kids, let’s work together.
Final Remarks:
I will take my job seriously and use my voice to make sure all voices are heard.
Anita Peterson
Why are you running for school board?
For the Kids! Education is important and always will be.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Local control. There are some federal and state laws that have money attached. Sometimes stipulations on how the funds are to be used are attached. One size does not fit all. Each local district knows what is best for their school. Also there have been bills in legislature that have been trying to create a voucher system or charter schools and take the funds from public schools. Public schools educate ALL children, and the emphasis should stay with free education for each and every student.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
One that does not have their own agenda on issues and how to run the school, but are there for the education and benefit of all students, and are supportive of the teachers, administrators, and staff. One also needs to work well with others and in the end support the decision made.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
Continue with the best education for our students as we possibly can. It will be extremely important as our current staff retires, to be able to hire and retain quality teachers, and staff. It is so heartwarming to see so many young families want to move back into the community so their children have the same opportunities for an excellent education that they received.
Final Remarks:
I have been involved in education for many years in different capacities. It is forever a learning experience. It really makes my heart swell with pride to see happy, eager students of all ages ready to learn and excel. It is also heartbreaking to see someone struggle. It is so heartwarming to see all the students involved in extracurricular activities and opportunities offered to them. Even though our children have graduated, I still have a vested interest in the Philip School system. I am very proud that all 11 grandchildren will be, are, or have been educated here. 9 are still school age and 2 are doing well with their college education.
Why are you running for school board?
For the Kids! Education is important and always will be.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Local control. There are some federal and state laws that have money attached. Sometimes stipulations on how the funds are to be used are attached. One size does not fit all. Each local district knows what is best for their school. Also there have been bills in legislature that have been trying to create a voucher system or charter schools and take the funds from public schools. Public schools educate ALL children, and the emphasis should stay with free education for each and every student.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
One that does not have their own agenda on issues and how to run the school, but are there for the education and benefit of all students, and are supportive of the teachers, administrators, and staff. One also needs to work well with others and in the end support the decision made.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
Continue with the best education for our students as we possibly can. It will be extremely important as our current staff retires, to be able to hire and retain quality teachers, and staff. It is so heartwarming to see so many young families want to move back into the community so their children have the same opportunities for an excellent education that they received.
Final Remarks:
I have been involved in education for many years in different capacities. It is forever a learning experience. It really makes my heart swell with pride to see happy, eager students of all ages ready to learn and excel. It is also heartbreaking to see someone struggle. It is so heartwarming to see all the students involved in extracurricular activities and opportunities offered to them. Even though our children have graduated, I still have a vested interest in the Philip School system. I am very proud that all 11 grandchildren will be, are, or have been educated here. 9 are still school age and 2 are doing well with their college education.
Brooke Formanek
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I have two children who currently attend Philip Schools so I have a vested interest in the success of our school. Community involvement needs to be an added element to the equation to stop “woke” and I feel I can give valuable input to the board. I am not afraid to take the action necessary to protect our students at the local & state level to ensure each student is served in the best capacity based on their individual needs; understanding that providing support to our school employees is the foundation for student success.
It is my mission to maintain a quality learning environment for every student in our district and to protect the rights of “mama bears and papa bears” even though our own SD State Legislature has failed to pass a Parental Bill of Rights.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
I’m not convinced some members on the board see or take seriously some of the major issues that are happening within public education on a national level. At times, I feel, items get rubber stamped without critical examination and members seem not willing to take the strong action needed to ensure public education at our local level is “woke” free. The board also needs to revisit and update outdated district policies and not let them languish in the future.
Also, the imprint left by the school board is felt year after year. Homeowners are affected through the passage of a budget that usually includes a tax increase. Parents, students and the community are affected by the policies on curriculum and discipline our district enacts, and their effectiveness. Some of these decisions hold significant weight. The board has a responsibility to find creative ways to expand service and improve education, while keeping school taxes as low as possible for our community – one which is already very high and straining on Philip residents.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
Board members should have sound judgement, good analytical skills, a sincere interest in our district’s public education system, and is not afraid to ask hard questions. One must be aware of the issues at a local, state, and national level and be a willing advocate for the students in our community to ensure each child is receiving a quality education that will set them up to be free thinking and thriving adults and community members.
A good candidate does not have a single-issue focus but rather is interested in what is best for all students in our district and willing to implement policies that will ensure success for each student. Effective school board members contribute their unique talents while collaborating and working as a team with other board members to move the school district forward.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
My vision for education in this community is to continue teaching quality materials but to be actively watching to make sure our curriculum is free of toxic indoctrination, far-left political activism, social justice, equity, etc. I would like to see an end put to the watering down of mathematics and science, and a greater focus put on teaching a true in-depth account of our nation’s founders and history, as well as a deep understanding of our constitution so students fully and proudly understand their rights as Americans.
I would also like to see a greater focus on phonics in grade school so our youngest students become better readers with reading comprehension levels above their grade. Critical thinking is very important and could be encouraged more at all grade levels by introducing topics or themes which require thought, investigation, and discussion in class as well as at home. Public education is not about teaching students to think only one way inside of a building, but to encourage thought and discussion at home too.
Final Remarks:
Our district functions like a family, full of heart. We have a good school with great teachers and administration and I support the progress and success our district has achieved, but there is always room for improvement in the details. It is important to me that we keep the education, safety and well-being of each student at the forefront of our decisions while taking the necessary steps to ensure our values and morals are left intact and we continue to be focused on academic excellence and not be ambushed by trendy political agendas which seems to be the current trajectory of where our national education system is heading.
Courage is contagious… and what it seems we need most in today’s world is a little courage to do what is right even if it’s hard.
It is my mission to maintain a quality learning environment for every student in our district and to protect the rights of “mama bears and papa bears” even though our own SD State Legislature has failed to pass a Parental Bill of Rights.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
I’m not convinced some members on the board see or take seriously some of the major issues that are happening within public education on a national level. At times, I feel, items get rubber stamped without critical examination and members seem not willing to take the strong action needed to ensure public education at our local level is “woke” free. The board also needs to revisit and update outdated district policies and not let them languish in the future.
Also, the imprint left by the school board is felt year after year. Homeowners are affected through the passage of a budget that usually includes a tax increase. Parents, students and the community are affected by the policies on curriculum and discipline our district enacts, and their effectiveness. Some of these decisions hold significant weight. The board has a responsibility to find creative ways to expand service and improve education, while keeping school taxes as low as possible for our community – one which is already very high and straining on Philip residents.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
Board members should have sound judgement, good analytical skills, a sincere interest in our district’s public education system, and is not afraid to ask hard questions. One must be aware of the issues at a local, state, and national level and be a willing advocate for the students in our community to ensure each child is receiving a quality education that will set them up to be free thinking and thriving adults and community members.
A good candidate does not have a single-issue focus but rather is interested in what is best for all students in our district and willing to implement policies that will ensure success for each student. Effective school board members contribute their unique talents while collaborating and working as a team with other board members to move the school district forward.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
My vision for education in this community is to continue teaching quality materials but to be actively watching to make sure our curriculum is free of toxic indoctrination, far-left political activism, social justice, equity, etc. I would like to see an end put to the watering down of mathematics and science, and a greater focus put on teaching a true in-depth account of our nation’s founders and history, as well as a deep understanding of our constitution so students fully and proudly understand their rights as Americans.
I would also like to see a greater focus on phonics in grade school so our youngest students become better readers with reading comprehension levels above their grade. Critical thinking is very important and could be encouraged more at all grade levels by introducing topics or themes which require thought, investigation, and discussion in class as well as at home. Public education is not about teaching students to think only one way inside of a building, but to encourage thought and discussion at home too.
Final Remarks:
Our district functions like a family, full of heart. We have a good school with great teachers and administration and I support the progress and success our district has achieved, but there is always room for improvement in the details. It is important to me that we keep the education, safety and well-being of each student at the forefront of our decisions while taking the necessary steps to ensure our values and morals are left intact and we continue to be focused on academic excellence and not be ambushed by trendy political agendas which seems to be the current trajectory of where our national education system is heading.
Courage is contagious… and what it seems we need most in today’s world is a little courage to do what is right even if it’s hard.
Jon DeArmond
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I have been very concerned at the direction the schools began leaning in my home state of Virginia with CRT and other inappropriate topics for children.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
The biggest issue I am concerned about is weaponization of the public school system over far left values. I want to do my part to ensure my own children and others receive an education where quality of instruction is valued over a political narrative.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
A good school board member should be fair and open minded, but firm on their values. They should be solely focused on the best interests of their own school district.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
The vision I have for my candidacy is to provide a fresh pair of eyes on the school board from the perspective of a parent with a school age child (and 1 younger child and a third on the way). We have a great school here in Philip thanks to the current members of the board. However, to keep our school great I think we need the fervor of younger parents that know first hand the intensity of the daily offenses on our children from the media, pop culture, and even our own administration at times.
Final Remarks:
I would like voters to know I have a master of science engineering degree and I am a licensed professional engineer. I spent a long time in and around the education system as well as designing, correcting, and streamlining operations of public infrastructure, namely wastewater treatment plants. This is my first time offering my candidacy for a school board position, but it is not my first rodeo. If elected I will do my best to ensure the board policies continue to reflect the best interests of our children and the board's budget is allocated in the most efficient manner.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for school board because I have been very concerned at the direction the schools began leaning in my home state of Virginia with CRT and other inappropriate topics for children.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
The biggest issue I am concerned about is weaponization of the public school system over far left values. I want to do my part to ensure my own children and others receive an education where quality of instruction is valued over a political narrative.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
A good school board member should be fair and open minded, but firm on their values. They should be solely focused on the best interests of their own school district.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
The vision I have for my candidacy is to provide a fresh pair of eyes on the school board from the perspective of a parent with a school age child (and 1 younger child and a third on the way). We have a great school here in Philip thanks to the current members of the board. However, to keep our school great I think we need the fervor of younger parents that know first hand the intensity of the daily offenses on our children from the media, pop culture, and even our own administration at times.
Final Remarks:
I would like voters to know I have a master of science engineering degree and I am a licensed professional engineer. I spent a long time in and around the education system as well as designing, correcting, and streamlining operations of public infrastructure, namely wastewater treatment plants. This is my first time offering my candidacy for a school board position, but it is not my first rodeo. If elected I will do my best to ensure the board policies continue to reflect the best interests of our children and the board's budget is allocated in the most efficient manner.
Scott Brech
Why are you running for school board?
I’m running for re-election to the school board because I enjoy being a part of the education of the students in our community.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Teacher shortage is always a concern. We have been very fortunate to have the staff that we have. They do a great job. Many school districts have trouble finding teachers. I believe we have a good school in a good community and that has helped in the hiring process. The regulations that come from the Department of Education will always be an issue for the Board as well.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
I believe you need to have an open mind and a true concern for the education of the students. A board member should be able to work well with other board members and have respect for and confidence in the administration of the school. Board members need to be supportive of Board decisions made regardless of personal opinion. A good board member is willing to put in the time and effort to perform the duties to the best of their ability.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
My vision is that we would maintain high quality teachers and a good support staff, while assisting in making financial decisions to make sure that our tax dollars are spent wisely.
Final Remarks:
I am a firm believer that it takes a good school system to keep a thriving community and it truly takes a village to raise a child. As a long-standing member, I feel I bring continuity to the Board and now that I have grandchildren in our school district, I feel I have even more interest in education. I will do my best to assist in helping to keep the good education system we have for the future of all of our students.
Why are you running for school board?
I’m running for re-election to the school board because I enjoy being a part of the education of the students in our community.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Teacher shortage is always a concern. We have been very fortunate to have the staff that we have. They do a great job. Many school districts have trouble finding teachers. I believe we have a good school in a good community and that has helped in the hiring process. The regulations that come from the Department of Education will always be an issue for the Board as well.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
I believe you need to have an open mind and a true concern for the education of the students. A board member should be able to work well with other board members and have respect for and confidence in the administration of the school. Board members need to be supportive of Board decisions made regardless of personal opinion. A good board member is willing to put in the time and effort to perform the duties to the best of their ability.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
My vision is that we would maintain high quality teachers and a good support staff, while assisting in making financial decisions to make sure that our tax dollars are spent wisely.
Final Remarks:
I am a firm believer that it takes a good school system to keep a thriving community and it truly takes a village to raise a child. As a long-standing member, I feel I bring continuity to the Board and now that I have grandchildren in our school district, I feel I have even more interest in education. I will do my best to assist in helping to keep the good education system we have for the future of all of our students.
Kadoka Area School District Candidates
Eric Scott Wilmarth
Why are you running for school board?
As a lifetime member of the School District, I feel very invested in our school and communities that make up the Kadoka Area School District. I’m proud to be from Kadoka and want to continue seeing the Kadoka Area School District be known as one of the best Districts in South Dakota. I feel very strongly that the school is a major part of the communities and it is important to have a great school system in our district, which we definitely do. I also feel I bring a strong financial and management background to the board.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Recruiting staff to come to rural South Dakota. 2. Housing shortage in our communities. 3. Staffing needs facing our District in coming years as members of our staff retire.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
(1) Not going on the board with an agenda (2) Good Listener (3) Problem Solver (4) Good communication skills (5) Having the ability to work with multiple people (6) Knowing your responsibility as a board member and to hold yourself accountable. (7) Taking the time to understand and know how the financial aspects of the school operate (8) Attendance at board meetings and various events in the district
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
I want the students to have the best possible education and school experience, provided to them by a dedicated group of talented teachers. I want the students to have every possible opportunity to meet his or her goals and to help prepare them for a life after high school.
Final Remarks:
I’m a graduate of Kadoka High School, Class of 94. I have numerous years of working with people in various jobs, from Hotel/Restaurant Management, C-store/Truck stop management and I am currently employed by BankWest Inc, as an eBanker II. I have always been around people, and feel that I am an effective communicator and problem solver. I enjoy working with people, but most of all I enjoy working with kids. I have spent over 30 years working at various activities in our district. It is not uncommon to find me officiating middle school basketball games, announcing track meets, football games, basketball games, and volleyball matches. I officiated and traveled to various communities and schools in South Dakota as a High School Volleyball official, which I proudly did for 23 years. In those years, I made many friendships and relationships with other schools. I also spent nine years on the Badlands League baseball board. You will also find me operating the scoreboard for basketball games and line judging volleyball. I have, for several years, volunteered my time by traveling with both the boys and girls basketball teams to away games, keeping the scorebook for them when I am able to do so. I enjoy helping and being involved. I’m currently in my third year of serving on the Kadoka Area School Board, and I would like to serve the Kadoka Area School District for another three years. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope to have your support on April 11th.
Why are you running for school board?
As a lifetime member of the School District, I feel very invested in our school and communities that make up the Kadoka Area School District. I’m proud to be from Kadoka and want to continue seeing the Kadoka Area School District be known as one of the best Districts in South Dakota. I feel very strongly that the school is a major part of the communities and it is important to have a great school system in our district, which we definitely do. I also feel I bring a strong financial and management background to the board.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Recruiting staff to come to rural South Dakota. 2. Housing shortage in our communities. 3. Staffing needs facing our District in coming years as members of our staff retire.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
(1) Not going on the board with an agenda (2) Good Listener (3) Problem Solver (4) Good communication skills (5) Having the ability to work with multiple people (6) Knowing your responsibility as a board member and to hold yourself accountable. (7) Taking the time to understand and know how the financial aspects of the school operate (8) Attendance at board meetings and various events in the district
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
I want the students to have the best possible education and school experience, provided to them by a dedicated group of talented teachers. I want the students to have every possible opportunity to meet his or her goals and to help prepare them for a life after high school.
Final Remarks:
I’m a graduate of Kadoka High School, Class of 94. I have numerous years of working with people in various jobs, from Hotel/Restaurant Management, C-store/Truck stop management and I am currently employed by BankWest Inc, as an eBanker II. I have always been around people, and feel that I am an effective communicator and problem solver. I enjoy working with people, but most of all I enjoy working with kids. I have spent over 30 years working at various activities in our district. It is not uncommon to find me officiating middle school basketball games, announcing track meets, football games, basketball games, and volleyball matches. I officiated and traveled to various communities and schools in South Dakota as a High School Volleyball official, which I proudly did for 23 years. In those years, I made many friendships and relationships with other schools. I also spent nine years on the Badlands League baseball board. You will also find me operating the scoreboard for basketball games and line judging volleyball. I have, for several years, volunteered my time by traveling with both the boys and girls basketball teams to away games, keeping the scorebook for them when I am able to do so. I enjoy helping and being involved. I’m currently in my third year of serving on the Kadoka Area School Board, and I would like to serve the Kadoka Area School District for another three years. Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope to have your support on April 11th.
Travis Thompson
Why are you running for school board?
To invest my time and knowledge into my community, our kids, and our school to make it a successful institution
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
I would like to see our good teachers stay in our schools because they are getting harder to replace.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
Someone who is open to all ideas from anyone but can also use common sense to sort through the ideas to make the right decision.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
To give the teachers and the administration the tools and support to do their job and put the students in the best position to learn.
Final Remarks:
I would like the Kadoka School District to be a successful school district academically and also in all extracurricular activities. My three children attend school in Kadoka and will graduate from the district. My wife is also a teacher in the district. Therefore I would like to see Kadoka succeed at the highest level.
Why are you running for school board?
To invest my time and knowledge into my community, our kids, and our school to make it a successful institution
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
I would like to see our good teachers stay in our schools because they are getting harder to replace.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
Someone who is open to all ideas from anyone but can also use common sense to sort through the ideas to make the right decision.
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
To give the teachers and the administration the tools and support to do their job and put the students in the best position to learn.
Final Remarks:
I would like the Kadoka School District to be a successful school district academically and also in all extracurricular activities. My three children attend school in Kadoka and will graduate from the district. My wife is also a teacher in the district. Therefore I would like to see Kadoka succeed at the highest level.
Paul J. Roghair
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for reelection to the Kadoka Area School board to continue to serve the students of this district with a high quality education. I ran the first time as other members sought to retire from the board, and wanted to serve the students and community.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Rising costs of doing business, in conjunction with struggling ag producers which make up the area's population. Thus, trying to do more with less or be more fiscally responsible with what we have.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
A person willing to listen, care, receive input, ask questions, be honest, speak up and stand for what they believe in, and at the same time be able to compromise in order to look for what is best for the students and their education
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
To serve in an honest, open manner. Allowing for input from the public and to ensure that they are well informed with accurate information.
Final Remarks:
I have been actively involved with the youth of the Kadoka area both inside and out of the Kadoka School since my wife and I moved here 15 years ago. From substitute teaching in the school, to working with youth ministry on Kadoka's mainstreet, to the school board I seek to do the best job I can do for the students, their education and training for the lives they will lead beyond the school. All of this with the mindset of being responsible with the resources of the tax payers.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for reelection to the Kadoka Area School board to continue to serve the students of this district with a high quality education. I ran the first time as other members sought to retire from the board, and wanted to serve the students and community.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district?
Rising costs of doing business, in conjunction with struggling ag producers which make up the area's population. Thus, trying to do more with less or be more fiscally responsible with what we have.
In your opinion, what makes a good board member for a school?
A person willing to listen, care, receive input, ask questions, be honest, speak up and stand for what they believe in, and at the same time be able to compromise in order to look for what is best for the students and their education
What is your vision (or ideas you want to bring to the table) for education in this community?
To serve in an honest, open manner. Allowing for input from the public and to ensure that they are well informed with accurate information.
Final Remarks:
I have been actively involved with the youth of the Kadoka area both inside and out of the Kadoka School since my wife and I moved here 15 years ago. From substitute teaching in the school, to working with youth ministry on Kadoka's mainstreet, to the school board I seek to do the best job I can do for the students, their education and training for the lives they will lead beyond the school. All of this with the mindset of being responsible with the resources of the tax payers.