Root beer floats, bakery and much more!

“The best thing is how busy we stay,” said Terri Pelle, general manager of the newly opened A&W restaurant and Corner Pantry convenience store complex.

The complex on the northwest corner of Larimer Avenue and Pine Street in Philip was open and fully operational Oct. 31. “Couldn’t even guess the number of people on opening day, but it was a ton,” said Pelle. The expected crowds of customers and general observers were swollen with Halloween participants. “There have been a lot of people coming in to look, but most have been customers.”

The C-store is open 24-hours, each day, all year. The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., open all year except for major holidays. The assistant manager for the C-store is Amy Kroetch, and the assistant manager for the restaurant is Janet Theye.

“We’re running into something new every day, but we are getting there. In about a month we’ll have the major things worked out for the A&W side. As far as the convenience store side, we’re good there,” said Pelle. As far as the C-store, “We have what we call the country market going on – fresh fruits and vegetables. We carve the meat right here onsite for sandwiches. We have fresh bakery every day, rolls, donuts, cookies, muffins.

“It’s a little overwhelming sometimes,” admitted Pelle, who was the general manager over the old convenience store, before the complete rebuild and the addition of the walk-in and drive-thru A&W. “It was getting to be a fairly easy job; now it’s a challenge. The crew that we do have are good workers and good people – always willing to help out when we are short handed,” said Pelle. “I like the new building. It’s different. I like the old west decor.

“I’m going to guess we are above average. I’m hoping to stay that way; we better, we have to. We have the faith in the community to know we’ll make it,” said Pelle.

“Getting help is the very worst part,” said Pelle. The total complex requires 40 employees when filled. The businesses are still looking for more help.

“We’ll see how things are going in six months. Have some employee issues ironed out, and we’ll be good,” said Pelle. An official open house is planned for sometime in the future, though a date has not yet been set.