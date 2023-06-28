Renovation of Steps is Underway

The construction began June 19th on the "concrete stair/steps" renovation south of the Philip School. It didn't take long for those handling the job to get the old steps out of the way and begin the new part of the project.

“The company I work for is only responsible for the demolition of the stairs and removal of the old material, followed by the GPS, staking, and plotting,” said Austin Carlson of Auscar Excavation out of Belle Fouche, SD. “Following the GPS plotting, new dirt will then be brought in, and elevations will be built and leveled to support the construction of the new stairs,”continued Carlson.

“Auscar Excavation should be finished with their work the week of June 26th,” explained project manager Andy Coyle. “The forming and casting of the concrete stairs with be next, followed by attaching the handrails, and finally the seeding of grass and fertilizer to finish things off. A project completion date of October 1st, 2023, is anticipated,” said Coyle.